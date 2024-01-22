These are my blog posts on fertility, in reverse chronological order:
Jan 21: Are We A Tower of Babel? Amish-like who repopulate Earth my see our civ as like a Tower of Babel. This helps us see what they might retain from us.
Jan 17: Five Fertility Fails: 5 attitudes that keep us from solving fertility fall.
Jan 11: Stasis is Illiberal: As innovation halts, our civ will likely become less liberal.
Jan 6: Crediting Conservatives: Historians could study how much to credit conservatives for resisting the cultural changes.
Jan 1: How Much More Innovation Before Pause?: We will see ~60-90 years worth of innovation at prior rates before innovation grinds to a halt.
Dec 10, 2023: We Can BUY New Culture Some say money can’t help, as fertility is cultural. But money can induce a big fast search in space of possible culture changes.
Dec 2: Recalibrating Respect: As winners deserve respect, let’s recalibrate to respect the Amish-like cultures on track to replace our civ.
Nov 25: After Eating It, Software Will Bite The World: Declining economy will end new hardware, and find it hard to support so many software systems.
Nov 17: Honing Fertility Fall Theories: I adjust my theories of why fertility fell in response to Hanania critiques.
Nov 15: Bow To Our Future Overlords: To influence the future, accept the Amish-like as likely new winners, and try to figure out what they will honestly value.
Nov 10: Fertility Fall From Selection Neglect: A habit of copying what high status folks do reinforces a selection effect: having fewer kids can make them higher status.
Nov 6: Ancient Fertility Quotes: The ancient world consistently had problems with low fertility, problems it never solved.
Oct 31: What If Culture Is Unstable?: What if cultures just do random walks, with most places bad compared to where they start? Might that explain fertility change?
Oct 13: Turn the Ship, or Abandon It: Our choice is to try to turn the huge slow ship that is world culture, or throw in with a deviant small insular fertile subculture.
Oct 2: A Fertility Reckoning: We should face the hard fact that treasured aspects of world culture conflict with fertility, threatening our longterm existence.
Oct 1: Four Uses For Personal Tax Assets: Transferable rights to individual tax payments have many uses, including paying parents to make productive kids.
Sep 22: Can Govt Debt Solve Fertility?: Governments could borrow money to pay parents large amounts per kid, much as one can borrow to pay for home additions.
Sep 15: The Return of "Commune-ism": The Amish-like who will inherit the Earth live in small-scale autonomous communes.
Sep 10: Will Nations Fund Fertility?: Nations seem unlikely to fund fertility rises.
Sep 4: Escalating Signals Cut Fertility: I review the many strong and treasured social trends that promote fertility decline.
Aug 23: 16 Fertility Scenarios: I outline 16 scenarios by which fertility fall may reverse, and show poll results re which are more desirable or likely.
Aug 21: Shrinking Economies Don’t Innovate: In a declining economy due to falling population, innovation grinds to a halt.
That is when my recent burst of posts on fertility started. Some earlier posts:
May 3: Fertile Factions (See also AIs Will Be Our Mind Children): Evolution should make us wary of co-existing rivals, but indulgent of descendants, like AI.
Dec. 2021: On Evolved Values: Eventually our descendants will be selected for consciously and abstractly know their main value: reproduction.
Sep. 2021: The Insular Fertile Future. Insular fertile subcultures like the Amish will plausibly win the future over our falling-fertility world culture.
Nov. 2010: Fertility: The Big Problem. It was my guess for the world’s biggest problem.
Also earlier: Are Gardens Fertile?, Fertility Fall Myths, French Fertility Fall, Fertility Looks Bad, Elite Fertility Falls, Priceless Fertility, Forbidden Fertility, Future Fertility,
My Fertility Posts
"Are Gardens Fertile?" seems to be quite different from the others.
Since you seem to be on a scholarly island, I've taken the liberty of suggesting some references and other researchers you might be interested in:
https://sites.google.com/umn.edu/larryjones/research/family-economics-and-fertility-choice
Online World of Surrogacy https://www.berghahnbooks.com/title/berendonline
https://www.routledge.com/Creating-Future-People-The-Ethics-of-Genetic-Enhancement/Anomaly/p/book/9780367203122
Alice Evans https://www.ggd.world/