World population is widely projected to peak around 2050-90 at roughly 9-11B, with ~40% living in Africa. World population would then decline. But how long, and how far? The median respondent in my Twitter polls expects a population revival ~2150, and only 15% see population falling below 2B. So most expect this to be a mild and temporary problem. But I’m not so sure. In this post, I’ll review some possible scenarios.

First, let’s set some context. Starting in France ~250 years ago, the number of children born to each woman in her lifetime, her “fertility”, consistently fell as incomes rose. Though some say this “demographic transition” is most closely connected to female education and access to contraception/abortion than to income. The most proximate causes I see are the high status of career success requiring high youthful efforts, a preference for fewer higher status kids, and an increasing taste for leisure.

Fertility usually falls more rapidly from 4-7 down to ~2, then falls more slowly below 2. Rich nations now average ~1.4, with some as low as 0.8. If world fertility averaged 1.4 for 25-year generations after a peak of 10B, humanity would go extinct in 1660 years. If fertility instead averaged 1.0, that would take only 830 years. Most think extinction unlikely, and I agree with them, but such a risk shouldn’t be taken lightly.

At a fertility of 1.4, world population falls on average by a factor of two per two generations. As I discuss in my last post, to prevent the world economy from shrinking in this scenario, we’d need capital, output, and tech levels to all double each generation. We may achieve this, but if not then the world’s innovation rate will shrink roughly in proportion to its economy, which seems pretty scary. Given how naturally people resist change, it might be hard to restart a culture of innovation once it’s been long lost.

Okay, now we can list possible scenarios:

Extinction: None of the other scenarios appear by a deadline, whose timing depends on just how low average world fertility rates fall. Poverty: When a shrinking economy gets poor enough, fertility might rise again, the reverse of how fertility fell as the world got rich. Big War: A big war might destroy much wealth suddenly, inducing poverty that increases fertility, and also maybe more directly increasing fertility. Wealth: Some say that even though, in the last few centuries, fertility has been falling with wealth, that switches to fertility increasing with wealth at a sufficiently high wealth level. Old Moms: If tech allows longer lives, then female fertility might be greatly increased at older ages, with older parents retaining sufficient youthful energy to raise kids, and so kids after early career prep might become common. This must arise before economy shrinks. Frozen Eggs: Cheap reliable egg-freezing (or egg-making) and IVF, together with older parents retaining sufficient youthful energy to raise kids, could also work. (Today 2% of US kids are via IVF.) This must arise before economy shrinks. Robot Nannies: Artificial wombs only ease a few months of parenthood. But robot nannies could help with all the rest. This must arise before economy shrinks, and mainstream cultures would have to evolve to approve of their use. Last Career: Artificial intelligence replaces humans on most all jobs, leaving parenting as one of the few meaningful activities that we are reluctant to give machines. Many then are willing and eager to be parents. This must arise before economy shrinks. DNA Selection: DNA that induces individuals to have more kids may get more common. This hasn’t happened so far in 250 years, but should eventually. This probably works mainly by making people care less about social status and conformity relative to having or raising kids. Such folks may be less cooperative, like dark triad types. Insular Subculture: Initially small subculture(s) arise that highly value fertility, reliably keep members from leaving, and care little about what other cultures say of them. They probably achieve this by disrespecting outsiders, and defying many cherished outsider values. This tempts mainstream cultures to repress them, but such repression needs to mostly fail. As it wins, this subculture likely discards many elements of tech and culture that we now treasure. Parenting Factories: Mainstream cultures change to allow or encourage raising kids in the equivalent of big boarding schools or orphanages. Via regimentation of kid lives, these achieve strong scale economies, and thus greatly lower the cost of raising kids. Gap Decade: Mainstream cultures change to taboo career training during say ages 16-26, pushing people to instead raise kids during this period. Under this arrangement, mothers would no longer be at a career prep disadvantage. Financial assistance would be needed from families, nations, or investors. Gender Roles: Mainstream cultures return to traditional gender roles, cutting the status of female career success, relative to parenthood. This discourages most women from early career prep. Contraception and abortion might also be discouraged or banned. Nation Subsidy: Some nations subsidize raising kids at levels much higher than tried so far, paying for this with high taxes. To prevent nations with falling populations from grabbing this nation’s expensively-made young adults, such emigration is either prevented by force or highly taxed. World culture evolves to not see such policies as “coercing” women into motherhood. Kid Debt/Equity: Some nations let parents endow their kids with debt and equity obligations, selling such assets to investors to pay for their parenting expenses. Such nations use force to prevent such kids from emigrating to nations that would let them evade such obligations. World culture evolves to not see such debt, equity, and emigration blocks as “slavery”. Age of Em: A world of brain emulations arises, and most humans convert to becoming ems, after which far fewer care whether the remaining humans eventually go extinct. This must arise before economy shrinks.

Let me know if you can think of more scenarios, and I’ll add more that I think of.

Added: See also Noapinioin on fertility.