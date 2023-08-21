Most economic growth comes from innovation, not the accumulation of capital or labor. And innovation rates are mostly due to two competing factors. One the one hand, we pick the low hanging fruit of the easiest highest-payoff innovations to try first. On the other hand, we can more easily pursue innovation ideas when our world is richer, has better tech, and knows more.

If the first factor dominated, growth would slow down, while if the second, growth would speed up. But in fact, outside of a few rare jumps to much faster growth modes, growth has been roughly exponential, neither accelerating nor decelerating. So these competing factors roughly balance. Each year we find on average ~N typical innovations, each of which improves an industry that is ~A% of the economy by ~B%, with N,A,B staying roughly constant over time.

This view has a dramatic implication for a world of low fertility, and thus falling population. (This implication has been previously elaborated in detail; I summarize here.)

If the world economy reaches a peak and then falls to a level that is only X% of that peak, but stays in the same growth mode, then at that point the rate of innovation would be no more than X% of the prior peak rate. Fewer than X% of N typical innovations would be found per year. In a shrinking economy, innovation grinds to a halt.

In the past, under a growing economy , we have happily invested in innovations that better achieve scale economies, often by decreasing marginal costs at the expense of increasing fixed costs. But a shrinking economy would achieve fewer scale economies, and seek to reverse such changes. Complex systems that incur technical debt, which today would be remade wholesale, would in that world continue to be repaired at increasing costs, or dropped altogether.

Once we have entered into a shrinking world economy, we cannot put much hope on tech or innovation solutions. The most likely time to find such solutions is before the decline.

Yes, a shrinking economy could get some advantages from larger levels of prior accumulated capital. But its workforce is also older on average, with more retired folks to support.