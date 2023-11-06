This graph of European urban population over history shows some dramatic declines, suggesting that there may have been historical analogue to our upcoming world population decline. And there have long been rumors that at least elites often had low fertility. Searching for quotes, I’ve found these:

This may not have been a rare phenomenon in history. It may well have been the situation among the Genevese bourgeoisie in the eighteenth century. It may have been the situation in France that resulted from the equal inheritance promoted by the revolutionary army and the statutes of the Code Napoleón, a phenomenon possibly misinterpreted because the French fertility decline was caught up by the emerging global fertility transition induced by the Industrial Revolution. ( more )

Where the literary evidence is strongest is that there was a significant restriction of legitimate fertility in upper-class society [in ancient Rome]. That there was such a phenomenon is given greater strength by agreement, both ancient and modern, on why it should have taken place, namely fear of dividing the family patrimony among the heirs, so inevitably demoting them and their children down the social and economic ladders. This would have meant one section of the society exhibiting long-term but probably stable lower fertility.

If the modern fertility transition … is not unique, then its most likely predecessors were probably found in the classical period, especially in Ancient Rome, or in Soong China or Tokugawa Japan. …

Classical literary sources, tombstone inscriptions and skeletal remains have been used by classicists to show that there was probably a decline in the population of the Roman Empire caused by the deliberate control of family numbers through contraception, infanticide, and child exposure.…

Europeans report[ing] on Asian infanticide … were surprised that infanticide occurred not only within marriage but among the rich as well as the poor. … Infanticide, even when not proscribed, usually had an element of secrecy, … Bangladesh … mortality rates showed a preference for a family consisting of two sons and one daughter. … East India Company officials noted with surprise that infanticide in India was practised not by the poor but by the rich …

Family pride was, and is, strongly associated with the ability to pay cripplingly high dowries. … All this is propelled by … aim of subcastes to be seen to behave as higher subcastes, … In the top rungs of these castes the daughters could not marry higher and so the only way to avoid the degrading shame of having a postpubertal unmarried daughter in the family was to kill her at birth. The East India Company’s reports recorded such subclans as claiming that no daughter had been raised for generations. …

Tokugawa [Japan] near-stationary population was achieved with lower marital fertility but higher marriage levels than in England at the same time. Lower marital fertility was partly attained by infanticide, although this was probably practised mostly in families with above-average fertility or below-average child mortality. It probably ensured a lower level of difficulty over land inheritance and fewer other siblings seeking work off the family farm and outside agriculture. …

From his field work on the lower Yangtze in 1936, spoke of infanticide being common at that time especially when small landholders were faced with the problem of land division. … The evidence is clear that the main fear in having too many sons was the division of the land in a male partible inheritance system to the point where the sons cannot grow enough food for their families’ needs. … Sons beyond the second were so disadvantageous that they were often given away; …

The expanding West with its denial of the right to kill a child was deeply shocked on encountering large-scale [Asian] infanticide.… decision to kill is usually made by the father, … women are more likely to reveal what happens, partly because many are aggrieved. The act is nearly always carried out by women. …

There is usually a desire to improve one’s situation or that of the family or to ensure that one’s descendants are not poorer. Female infanticide was greatest among the richest in eighteenth-century and nineteenth-century India. …

Situation was identical among the middle class in ancient Rome and probably among the late eighteenth-century and nineteenth- century French peasantry. The lowest subcastes in India’s hypergamous castes could not afford dowry for the marriages of more than one daughter. (more)