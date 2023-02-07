Overcoming Bias
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Only Physics Computes
There are some famous “honeypot” topics that suck in many people, but where few make any progress. I usually avoid them. But I was recently pulled into…
Robin Hanson
Feb 7
Share this post
Only Physics Computes
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Explain The Sacred
The following are 45 correlates that I’ve collected of things called “sacred”. I invite any of you to offer a theory of the sacred that explains as many…
Robin Hanson
Feb 3
Share this post
Explain The Sacred
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Is Everyone So Boring?
Upon seeing the adult world in detail, teens often lament “But it’s all so boring!” And in a standard trope of fiction, a spark of art infuses life…
Robin Hanson
Feb 2
1
Share this post
Why Is Everyone So Boring?
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Religion Can Divert Sacred Energy
FYI, this working paper summarizes my new account of the sacred. By making X sacred, a group can bind together around their shared view of X, motivate…
Robin Hanson
Feb 1
Share this post
Religion Can Divert Sacred Energy
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
How Planning Helps
Longtermism is an ethical stance which gives priority to improving the long-term future. (More) Recently some have criticized longtermism, saying that…
Robin Hanson
Jan 30
Share this post
How Planning Helps
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Prediction Market Quotes
A senior high quality person, who I trust, who recently spent several years trying to promote prediction markets, reports the following relevant quotes…
Robin Hanson
Jan 26
Share this post
Prediction Market Quotes
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Price of Nations
I’m here today at one of those moments where I feel I see an insight, but an insight which I suspect that many others already knew, and have long been…
Robin Hanson
Jan 24
Share this post
The Price of Nations
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Not Limit City Citizenship?
The most common argument I hear offered against allowing more immigration is that immigrants will compete with natives in local markets, including…
Robin Hanson
Jan 22
Share this post
Why Not Limit City Citizenship?
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Are Elites Displacing Experts?
Peter Turchin has some interesting theories of cycles of empires in history. I’ve puzzled over his suggestion that “elite overproduction” is…
Robin Hanson
Jan 16
Share this post
Are Elites Displacing Experts?
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Rah Capitalist Imperialists
My favorite board game is: Imperial. Not only is it fun, but it has a great theme and moral. From a review: Imperial is a board game about being a…
Robin Hanson
Jan 15
Share this post
Rah Capitalist Imperialists
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
HFT as Crazy Huge Market Failure
Financial traders are rewarded for trading on info that implies a non-zero difference between their expectation of the future price, and the current…
Robin Hanson
Jan 13
Share this post
HFT as Crazy Huge Market Failure
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Are Financial Markets Too Short-Term?
Financial market prices embody info that helps others to make decisions. For example, firms decide activity levels based in part on their stock prices…
Robin Hanson
Jan 13
Share this post
Are Financial Markets Too Short-Term?
www.overcomingbias.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Robin Hanson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts