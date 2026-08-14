Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Digital Mind Suicide
Greg Egan’s 1994 novel Permutation City depicts digital minds having a right to suicide; if they push a particular internal button, they end.
  Robin Hanson
Digital Mind Castes
Humans have two main relations to animals: they are either food or pets.
  Robin Hanson
The Modern Mind's Fatal Flaw
Here’s a quick history of minds.
  Robin Hanson
Easy To Hard Discipline Academic Careers Paths
Tasks often vary along a dimension where some tasks matter more, yet are also harder to judge for quality of performance.
  Robin Hanson
How To Be A Usually-Right Contrarian
We rightly celebrate rebels who were initially contrarian on key claims, but then got the world to later agree with them.
  Robin Hanson
Status And Social-Skill Bias
The following table gives medians of 3 LLM estimates re % relative importance for short term success in 5 areas of life of these 4 factors:
  Robin Hanson
Why Sheep Need Pigs in Sheepdog’s Clothing
Your success in life will be determined largely by your ability to speak, your ability to write, and the quality of your ideas.
  Robin Hanson

July 2026

Who Are Your "Descendants"?
On AI risk, I’ve said that evolved things have two robust habits: wariness of co-existing rivals, even when quite similar to you, and indulgence of…
  Robin Hanson
Our Likely Future Filter: World Govt
The great filter (a term I coined) is all the things that block simple dead matter from evolving into an advanced civilization easily seen from far…
  Robin Hanson
The End Of Culture
For years now, I’ve collected ideas for fixing cultural drift, and tried to judge which seem more promising.
  Robin Hanson
200yrs of Reasons For World Govt
I asked Claude Fable 5 to, for each 25yr period starting in 1825, find the top 5 authors arguing for strong world governance, collect the top 3 reasons…
  Robin Hanson
LLM-judged policy debates
In many policy areas, the usual convention wisdom on policy is actually in substantial conflict with many of the specific details that experts know…
  Robin Hanson
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