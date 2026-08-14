Overcoming Bias
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Digital Mind Suicide
Greg Egan’s 1994 novel Permutation City depicts digital minds having a right to suicide; if they push a particular internal button, they end.
13 hrs ago
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Robin Hanson
24
10
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Digital Mind Castes
Humans have two main relations to animals: they are either food or pets.
Aug 10
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Robin Hanson
41
22
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The Modern Mind's Fatal Flaw
Here’s a quick history of minds.
Aug 8
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Robin Hanson
35
77
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Easy To Hard Discipline Academic Careers Paths
Tasks often vary along a dimension where some tasks matter more, yet are also harder to judge for quality of performance.
Aug 7
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Robin Hanson
31
20
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How To Be A Usually-Right Contrarian
We rightly celebrate rebels who were initially contrarian on key claims, but then got the world to later agree with them.
Aug 5
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Robin Hanson
56
5
4
Status And Social-Skill Bias
The following table gives medians of 3 LLM estimates re % relative importance for short term success in 5 areas of life of these 4 factors:
Aug 3
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Robin Hanson
20
7
3
Why Sheep Need Pigs in Sheepdog’s Clothing
Your success in life will be determined largely by your ability to speak, your ability to write, and the quality of your ideas.
Aug 2
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Robin Hanson
49
14
3
July 2026
Who Are Your "Descendants"?
On AI risk, I’ve said that evolved things have two robust habits: wariness of co-existing rivals, even when quite similar to you, and indulgence of…
Jul 29
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Robin Hanson
28
34
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Our Likely Future Filter: World Govt
The great filter (a term I coined) is all the things that block simple dead matter from evolving into an advanced civilization easily seen from far…
Jul 25
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Robin Hanson
57
40
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The End Of Culture
For years now, I’ve collected ideas for fixing cultural drift, and tried to judge which seem more promising.
Jul 23
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Robin Hanson
33
26
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200yrs of Reasons For World Govt
I asked Claude Fable 5 to, for each 25yr period starting in 1825, find the top 5 authors arguing for strong world governance, collect the top 3 reasons…
Jul 22
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Robin Hanson
37
5
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LLM-judged policy debates
In many policy areas, the usual convention wisdom on policy is actually in substantial conflict with many of the specific details that experts know…
Jul 21
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Robin Hanson
35
10
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© 2026 Robin Hanson
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