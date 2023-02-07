Overcoming Bias

There are some famous “honeypot” topics that suck in many people, but where few make any progress. I usually avoid them. But I was recently pulled into…
Robin Hanson
The following are 45 correlates that I’ve collected of things called “sacred”. I invite any of you to offer a theory of the sacred that explains as many…
Robin Hanson
Upon seeing the adult world in detail, teens often lament “But it’s all so boring!” And in a standard trope of fiction, a spark of art infuses life…
Robin Hanson
FYI, this working paper summarizes my new account of the sacred. By making X sacred, a group can bind together around their shared view of X, motivate…
Robin Hanson

January 2023

Longtermism is an ethical stance which gives priority to improving the long-term future. (More) Recently some have criticized longtermism, saying that…
Robin Hanson
A senior high quality person, who I trust, who recently spent several years trying to promote prediction markets, reports the following relevant quotes…
Robin Hanson
I’m here today at one of those moments where I feel I see an insight, but an insight which I suspect that many others already knew, and have long been…
Robin Hanson
The most common argument I hear offered against allowing more immigration is that immigrants will compete with natives in local markets, including…
Robin Hanson
Peter Turchin has some interesting theories of cycles of empires in history. I’ve puzzled over his suggestion that “elite overproduction” is…
Robin Hanson
My favorite board game is: Imperial. Not only is it fun, but it has a great theme and moral. From a review: Imperial is a board game about being a…
Robin Hanson
Financial traders are rewarded for trading on info that implies a non-zero difference between their expectation of the future price, and the current…
Robin Hanson
Financial market prices embody info that helps others to make decisions. For example, firms decide activity levels based in part on their stock prices…
Robin Hanson
