2d

As societies become wealthier, they also tend to become more connected, with more people living in close proximity and more able to travel and collect information from distant places. This increases the competition for status, as more people vie for the top of the traditional status hierarchies. This status competition is likely a driver of cultural shift. If I'm at the top of the hierarchy, I want to move the status competition in a direction that favors my existing advantages. If I don't see a path for myself to win the existing status competitions, I want to change the discourse to favor alternate measures of status by creating a "tribe" that will share my new values. As new tribes are created this way, they vie against one another, and those that rise up start to have increasing influence on the larger status discourse.

One way that our current world is very different from all times in the past is ubiquitous, global visibility of the winners of our status competitions. This increases the pace of the creation of new tribes as people try to differentiate enough that they can stand out, creating an increase in factionalism and pushing the cultural values of those tribes further and further out into the space of possible values in order to find something that hasn't already been claimed.

Does it follow that a culture will be more stable if it's in alignment with DNA motivated behavior?

