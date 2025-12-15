Overcoming Bias

1d

Fortunately ‘liberal’ as a common label seems to have been replaced by ‘progressive’ (a viewpoint which is decidedly illiberal). But on the left, ‘liberal’ (and ‘democratic’) now effectively mean: anything promoting the growth and interests of the administrative state. If elections must be cancelled to achieve this, then cancelling them is democratic. If millions of poor, nonwhite students must be consigned to dangerous and dysfunctional public schools to achieve this, then that is liberal. If state and media collaborate to monitor and punish dissent in order to achieve this then THAT is liberal.

It’s almost as much of a mess as the label ‘conservative’ under Trump. But not quite…

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/leviathan

1h

With either of your prefered goals, I imagine the result to be a WW2 style system (as implemented by the English speaking allies), but instead of trying to build 100 aircraft carriers and 20,000 aircraft and tanks to invade Japan we'd be building space stations, or something instead.

Perhaps the futarchy system would, in it's effort to avoid pissing too many people off and causing a revolution, dial the effort back a bit to somethiing more like the US Apollo program. Is that your Utopia?

