I’ve noticed after several years writing on cultural drift, I’ve yet to tempt anyone to work with me on understanding or fixing it, nor to indirectly support such efforts. On reflection, I can see why this is such a big ask.

To be willing to work on cultural drift now, someone needs to:

Have seen its key arguments, from me or elsewhere, and been convinced to worry, Be okay with just jumping in to work on it, without being assigned specific tasks, Be okay associating with topic associated with hated “Social Darwinism” label, Be okay associating with topic on which only one unsupported person now works, Care about a general problem of world, but not so much a problem of their groups, Care about problem not hurting us now, but our descendants generations later, Accept that cultural natural selection will continue, governance won’t overrule it, Accept “constrained vision” that we now have v. limited influence over that future, Not think (as do most in STEM) that “culture” is not their sort of topic, and Be (unlike most in non-STEM) comfy using quite abstract analysis.

To be willing to work on my best guess fix, someone also needs to be okay with: