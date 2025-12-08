My Big Ask
I’ve noticed after several years writing on cultural drift, I’ve yet to tempt anyone to work with me on understanding or fixing it, nor to indirectly support such efforts. On reflection, I can see why this is such a big ask.
To be willing to work on cultural drift now, someone needs to:
Have seen its key arguments, from me or elsewhere, and been convinced to worry,
Be okay with just jumping in to work on it, without being assigned specific tasks,
Be okay associating with topic associated with hated “Social Darwinism” label,
Be okay associating with topic on which only one unsupported person now works,
Care about a general problem of world, but not so much a problem of their groups,
Care about problem not hurting us now, but our descendants generations later,
Accept that cultural natural selection will continue, governance won’t overrule it,
Accept “constrained vision” that we now have v. limited influence over that future,
Not think (as do most in STEM) that “culture” is not their sort of topic, and
Be (unlike most in non-STEM) comfy using quite abstract analysis.
To be willing to work on my best guess fix, someone also needs to be okay with:
Choosing and promoting concepts of the “sacred” arising from profane analysis,
Governance mechanisms based on open speculative markets, and
Such governance likely being substantially non-libertarian, non-egalitarian.
You should go on more mainstream podcasts (Joe Rogan, diary of CEO, etc.) and if you are already doing that let us know. You are very niche right now nobody has heard of you or your ideas. You need more exposure.
I would add as a 4th item that people usually need relatively safe financial situation and high social standing.
It's easier to attract a high value mate by being cultural bandwagoner or at least not openly disagree with the sacred cows of the current structure (for example egalitarianism). Or you need to be so high status that it is OK for you to openly disagree.
If you already have a mate and children, then there isn't much to lose and it makes more sense to indulge with controversial cultural ideas.