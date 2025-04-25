Overcoming Bias

TGGP
9h

> Firms last less than 20 years on the S&P500, and they fall mostly from their cultures going bad.

Isn't regression to the mean another explanation? Firms on the list are usually lucky in some way, and over time luck gets redistributed.

Justice Howard
9h

Hello Robin, I've always wondered how prediction markets and futarchy handle Knightean uncertainty, the unknown unknowns. I have confidence they are the best way to handle risk, the known unknowns, but what about the latter?

