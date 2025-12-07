Overcoming Bias

YM Nathanson
12h

The biggest enemy of prediction markets is the market itself. That is, unless you have inside information or are in the far right tail of market participants, you have a negative expected value betting in an efficient market.

So then it makes sense that sports and entertainment are where the preponderance of dumb money goes. Many people are happy to lose money betting for entertainment value. Compare that to betting on the date OpenAI’s next AI model gets released, with OpenAI employees as your counterparty.

Political markets are the unique crossover where people want to bet for entertainment value (attracts enough dumb money to also attract smart money), and there is a valuable signal to observe (accurate sports betting lines aren’t *valuable* signals), and the value isn’t merely the leaking of inside information (is culture drifting towards “insider trading is good actually”? I think not).

Bewildered
1dEdited

Can we assume that the concomitant rise of predication markets and AI/LLM analysis will result in prediction markets primarily being dominated by the model developers themselves or just the side of the market working to write the best poetry to extract the more accurate predictions using the same models?

