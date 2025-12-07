The Money Ick
Recently Kalshi’s CEO Mansour said: “[Our] long-term vision is to financialize everything and create a tradable asset out of any difference in opinion”. This seems to have given many folks a “money ick”. So lets review the many ways we are now comfy with using money, but which gave many of our ancestors a money ick in the past:
Charging interest on loans
Merchants selling stuff for more than they paid for it
Job salaries, not guild/kin obligations, esp. if >1 employer or if boss lower status
Carriages or boats for hire
Buying clothes instead of making them at home
Renting rooms in a home or from an inn while traveling
Restaurants charging for food
Charging for water, sewage, waste removal
Nannies, daycare, tutors to help with childcare and training
Doctors, hospitals charging for services, instead of selling drugs
Lawyers, private arbitrators charging for services
Artists, writers, actors selling works, not supported by patrons
Clergy, therapists, life coaches, teachers charging for services
Professional not amateur athletes
Engagement rings to signal marriage commitment
Schools charging tuition, academics charge to speak, consult
Selling insurance, not group mutual aid
Selling your attention to advertisers in TV, social media
Naming rights for buildings and institutions
Sperm and egg donation
Selling used clothing, hair, sentimental items
Maybe our getting used to betting on common disputed claims isn’t so crazy?
There are fewer places we have acquired a money ick re things where we were once more comfy with money:
Dowry or bride price
Child labor
Buying political offices, guild ranks, honorary degrees
Military promotions, draft substitutions
Religious indulgences
Apprenticeship positions
Prostitution
I would love to see people putting real money on the accuracy of social science research results. If the teams had a significant fraction of their funding depending upon the accuracy / repeatability of the results we might see somewhat more careful results.
Are there any examples from your list for which you'd say the previous norm was better? I think Roderick Long made an argument that mutual aid insurance worked better than what we have now.