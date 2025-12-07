Recently Kalshi’s CEO Mansour said: “[Our] long-term vision is to financialize everything and create a tradable asset out of any difference in opinion”. This seems to have given many folks a “money ick”. So lets review the many ways we are now comfy with using money, but which gave many of our ancestors a money ick in the past:

Charging interest on loans Merchants selling stuff for more than they paid for it Job salaries, not guild/kin obligations, esp. if >1 employer or if boss lower status Carriages or boats for hire Buying clothes instead of making them at home Renting rooms in a home or from an inn while traveling Restaurants charging for food Charging for water, sewage, waste removal Nannies, daycare, tutors to help with childcare and training Doctors, hospitals charging for services, instead of selling drugs Lawyers, private arbitrators charging for services Artists, writers, actors selling works, not supported by patrons Clergy, therapists, life coaches, teachers charging for services Professional not amateur athletes Engagement rings to signal marriage commitment Schools charging tuition, academics charge to speak, consult Selling insurance, not group mutual aid Selling your attention to advertisers in TV, social media Naming rights for buildings and institutions Sperm and egg donation Selling used clothing, hair, sentimental items

Maybe our getting used to betting on common disputed claims isn’t so crazy?

There are fewer places we have acquired a money ick re things where we were once more comfy with money: