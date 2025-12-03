Most animals see the world around them in pretty concrete terms. And they reason about that concrete world, though it’s not clear how consciously or explicitly. We humans, in contrast, not only use language and logic to consciously and explicitly reason about our concrete world, we also so reason about the abstractions we use to make sense of that world.

As we tend to express our high ideals using high abstractions, reasoning that is more explicit, systematic, and that more challenges our more abstract abstractions tends to threaten to undermine our cherished abstract ideals. Which is why most cultures tend to suppress such especially “potent” reasoning. It’s why Socrates was killed, and why most ancient scholars “esoterically” hid their analysis from wider audiences.

The modern world, however, has gone crazy for abstraction. Printing allowed widespread use of reading and math, and then schools emphasizing abstractions were used to select workers for engineering, organizational, urban, financial, legal, and civic roles that gained from abstraction. The rising emphasis on abstraction plausibly caused the Flynn Effect, i.e. the rise in IQ scores in rich nations in the 20th century.

As schools came to determine prestige, the most elite schools gave top prestige to those who most succeeded at potent abstract analysis. To people like Newton, Einstein, Darwin, and Freud, who used systematic abstract reasoning to challenge and change some of our most fundamental concepts and assumptions. Such “theorists” became key heroes of the modern world. Their conclusions have been widely trumpeted, and are no longer esoterically hidden.

In the arts, humanities, politics, and other areas of culture, similar people started “modernism”. Prestigious intellectuals put historically unprecedented energies into searching for different styles and concepts in order to re-conceive and reorient culture. Such cultural activists have became the other key kind of modern hero.

Born in 1959, upon adulthood I deeply internalized this modern ideal of the deep thinker who reframes key concepts and assumptions. And I’ve spent my life since then trying to achieve that ideal. But alas, over that same roughly half century, the world has been turning away from it.

In academia, the prestige of “theory” has fallen, while the prestige of social activism has risen. Theory-heavy humanities have declined, and the writing norm of “show don’t tell” has become stronger. We see fewer theoretical advances, fewer theory classes are assigned in college since the 1980s, and less math is used in school. In commerce, the importance of theory-heavy engineering has fallen greatly relative to less-theorized design. Innovation has slowed. Since 2010, student tests scores have been falling, as have college standards, and the college wage premium has stagnated. Also, the Flynn effect of rising IQ scores has recently reversed into falling scores.

The neutrality and analyticity of journalism peaked ~1965, and since then media has moved toward less text, more video, shorter forms, and less elite gatekeeping. Book reading peaked ~1990. Public intellectuals have risen in prestige relative to academic scholars. And the prestige of neutral elite-credentialed analysts has fallen both in policy and politics, replaced by more partisan rhetorical populists. Polls show that confidence in the scientific community peaked before 1980, and show a rising preference for intuition over hard evidence since the 1990s.

About when I was born, near the start of this switch, many cultural elites declared a switch from “modernism” to “post-modernism”. They said that modernists were too elitist, and had put too much confidence in elite-celebrated abstract analysis, i.e., in objective truth, universal principles, grand theories, a view from nowhere, and technocratic analysis. They blamed all this for fascism, communism, capitalism, urban disruption, spiritual decay, and environmental decay. Post-modernists worked to undermine prior abstractions, emphasizing social construction, fragmentation, subjectivity, and context dependence. (Though their stuff seems pretty abstract to me.)

Men tend to use abstract systems thinking more than women, and this last half century has also been described as a period switching from male to female styles and priorities.

We can find many plausible explanations for this change. Modernists had in fact put too much confidence in elites and their abstractions, and their emphasis on abstraction did contribute to inequality. The rising ease of computing and data collection reduced the value of theory in academia and commerce, and intellectual fillers generally suppress framers. Rising wealth made us care less about productivity and more about comfort, morality, and cherished ideals. And weakening cultural selection predicts that exceptional deviations will regress back to prior means.

But recall that historically, most cultures suppressed potent abstract analysis, as it tended to undermine cherished ideals. What cherished ideals might this era of high abstraction have so threatened to induce elites to then turn away from abstraction?

The biggest cultural event of the 20th century was World War II, and the one thing everyone agreed on afterward is that they were all now anti-Nazi. Intellectuals then framed the key Nazi mistake as “social Darwinism”; German military aggression, racism, and genocide were due to Germans seeing themselves as in a fierce competition with other peoples. (Never mind that Hitler didn’t believe in human evolution.) And soon afterward, many decided to choose “post-modernism”.

So my guess is that Darwinism applied to humans was the key abstraction that elites saw as too threatening to their cherished ideals. A threat big enough to induce them to reject the till-then inspiring vision of finding an integrated abstract analysis of everything important. A vision toward which humanity was making rapid progress.

Note that abstraction is still needed to navigate our complex modern world, and we still assign prestige based on abstraction abilities shown in school. Cultural activists are still going strong changing culture fast, and introducing new abstractions to support their changes. It is systematic analysis of deep abstractions that is way down.

The Bible says the Jewish people came to the promised land about a year after leaving Egypt, but then lost their confidence and turned away, and wandered the desert for another forty years before returning to try again. I fear it may be many centuries before humanity again finds the confidence to seek an integrated abstract analysis of everything. Especially if our civilization falls soon, to be replaced by others.