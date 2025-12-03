Overcoming Bias

Phil Getts
Socrates was killed because his students included:

- Alcibiades, who urged Athens on to the disastrous invasion of Sicily [thanks, Christopher], and later betrayed Athens to Sparta

- Critias, the head of the 30 tyrants whom the Spartans placed over Athens after the war, who then murdered 5% of all Athenian citizens

- Charmides, either one of the 30 tyrants, or an administrator for them

- Aristoteles, another member of the 30 tyrants

- Xenophon, whose role with the tyrants is unclear, but who fled Athens after the revolt against the Tyrants, for fear of retribution

- Plato, whose writings show he loved Sparta and despised Athens, and who probably also participated in the aristocrats' betrayal of Athens to Sparta

That is why he was charged with "corrupting the youth".

Ashwin
I would venture that ET Jaynes has made a unified theory of inference already. It hasn't caught on yet.

