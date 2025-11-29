Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy M.'s avatar
Timothy M.
1d

I think "there's a successful, 75-year-long probably-multinational conspiracy" is a huge blow to this hypothesis, rather than a logical follow-up conclusion. Who has ever managed anything remotely like that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Sam's avatar
Sam
21h

True?:

He’s convinced because of cognitive style, not evidence. In his case it likely comes from a few interacting tendencies:

1. He’s drawn to high-impact, low-probability scenarios.

This is his brand: grabby aliens, ems, apocalypse economics, future war equilibria. He gravitates to cosmic explanations and treats them as more interesting and more “Bayesianly honest” than mundane ones. That attraction itself skews how he weighs evidence.

2. He overweights structured, theory-driven priors and underweights messy real-world data.

UFO sightings are noisy, ambiguous, and riddled with cognitive/perceptual errors. He dislikes that kind of explanatory space. It feels “hand-wavey” to him. A coherent model of aliens feels intellectually satisfying, even if it’s empirically fragile.

3. He treats anecdotal, low-quality evidence as if it must be explained by a single global hypothesis.

But thousands of unrelated reports don’t require one cause. He insists they do.

4. He has difficulty accepting that human systems are chaotic rather than coordinated.

People with highly systematic, literal, pattern-seeking cognition (including many with autistic traits) can over-ascribe order, intention, and consistency where none exist—e.g., imagining the military as running a unified 75-year operation rather than dozens of unrelated bureaucratic behaviors.

5. He genuinely prefers speculative extrapolation to empirical constraint.

His work consistently shows this bias. UFOs give him an irresistibly wide conceptual playground: alien politics, cosmology, control strategies, moral implications. Mundane explanations shut that down.

6. Because he enjoys the implications, he treats his enjoyment as Bayesian “update pressure.”

He frames it as probability reasoning, but it’s largely motivated by how generative the assumption is for building narratives about the future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture