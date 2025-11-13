Why do civilizations (civs) rise and fall? A great many explanations have been offered, usually blaming civ falls on something concrete that the author doesn’t like about our current civ, to warn us against it. Like say promiscuity, civil war, or inequality. But let me consider a rather abstract empirical approach.

What is the key pattern of the rise and fall of civs? Seems to me that we see a four step pattern in time. This pattern comes initially from identifying a focal rare historical period with an impressive civ, and then looking at both what happened before and after that focal period. The focal period is characterized by these key features: rich, unified, and rising. When we go back far enough before then to find things being different, we find a before period characterized by: poor, fragmented, stable. And when we go forward in time far enough to find things being different, we first find a decline period characterized by: rich, unified and falling. Then after that we find an after period that looks like the before period: poor, fragmented, stable.

What can we infer from this four step time pattern in these three key features of wealth, scale, and growth? As the before period has been selected on the basis of a rare focal period, we can expect that a selection effect dominates its relation to the focal period. This can plausibly explain why all three key features are better in the focal period, compared to the before period. Some other factors, call them “culture”, happened to get better, causing the key features to get better. This transition suggests a tendency for all these features to be correlated.

No such selection effect, however, would mess with the relation between the focal period and the decline and after periods. And the only difference in key features between the focal and the decline periods is the change in growth from rising to falling. We can thus infer that this change in the growth rate was accompanied by a decline in those other “culture” features for which we credited the rise. And we can also infer that this causal channel from culture to growth rate during this period was not mediated by wealth and scale, as those stayed the same here.

In the last transition, from decline to after, wealth and scale get worse, but growth gets better. So the pattern of the last two transitions in our four step time pattern suggest that changes in growth tend to precede changes in wealth and scale.

Also, there’s something about low wealth and scale that is good for culture.

The causal pathways tend to go from culture to growth to wealth and scale, and that last causal step involves a substantial time delay. But there’s also something about about low wealth and scale that tends to heal cultures, and so plausibly also something about high wealth and scale that tends to hurt cultures.

So the overall story that we can infer here is this: other “culture” features tend (with noise) to cause the key features of wealth, scale, and growth. Sometimes cultures get unusually lucky and get “good”, which tends to grow all three of these key features at once. Then later these “culture” features go “bad”, which first causes the growth rate to get worse, and then with a delay the other key features get worse. But finally when key features are bad culture heals.

This seems to me to be a simple story of civ rot, via culture rot. Wealth, unity, and growth are downstream from culture, which on rare occasions gets luckily good, but after that there’s a “regression to the mean”, and culture consistently tends to go bad, first causing growth to decline, and later wealth and scale to decline.

This seems analogous to the known pattern for corporate cultures today, which tend to consistently go bad, causing firms to go broke, even when strongly incentivized CEOs try hard to prevent that decline.

Cultural drift is one possible mechanism by which exceptionally good cultures could tend to go bad, both in firms and in civs. High wealth and scale could cause lower rates of local cultural variety and selection pressures, and higher rates of context change and internal cultural change.