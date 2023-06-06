A year ago I tried to come up with the most plausible story I could for why some UFOs might be aliens. In that story, life started long ago on some planet Eden, which then via panspermia seeded life onto thousands of planets in Earth’s stellar nursery. One of those other planets reached our current advanced level probably at least a hundred of million years ago, after which it enforced a policy preventing any part of it from expanding to colonize the universe. (Maybe for eco, governance, or stopping-change reasons.)
From their home, such aliens could see life on Earth, and see that we might advance to violate their rule against expansion. Unwilling to just kill us, they authorized an exceptional expedition to Earth whose purpose was to persuade us to follow their rule. This expedition was limited to only the resources needed to implement their plan to domesticate us like we’ve domesticated other animals: they hang around looking peaceful and impressive, make clear their wishes, and don’t reveal any more details about themselves than needed for this plan. I’ve estimated my prior for this hypothesis to be roughly one in ten thousand.
Recently, several sources have claimed that the US government has long had secret projects studying UFO vehicles and their crash debris, including bio pilots. So now I ask myself: what I would have to add to the story above for it to accommodate these two new features: retrieved crashed alien vehicle debris, and squishy bio pilots? I can do this, but at a cost in terms of the prior probability.
First, aliens who allow their local vehicles to crash and let their pilots, debris, or vehicles be grabbed by us just do not seem as impressive. Not only does this undermine their key strategy of domesticating us via showing impressiveness, a civilization a hundred million years more advanced than us should just be far more capable than this.
To explain this situation, I will postulate that their civilization was once very advanced, but has since greatly rotted. They may have inherited tech that they are no longer able to generate, and can barely maintain. This is consistent with their having prevented large internal change, competition, and evolution; they’ve instead tried to use incremental modifications to maintain their prior systems of governance, organization, and innovation. A process that predictably produces rot.
If this has led to such systems rotting, it’s actually a bit amazing that they are still even somewhat functional after a hundred million years of such rot. To make this scenario work, I also need to assume that Earth authorities who find such debris conspire to hide it, rather than reveal it to their citizens. I estimate an added prior factor of roughly ten to accommodate this found UFO debris hypothesis.
Second, I expect our civilization to be completely artificial within a million years. So I’d be surprised to find our descendants vehicles piloted by squishy bio creatures a hundred million years from now. I can think of two ways to explain this. First, motivations similar to those that drove these aliens to prevent expansion might have also driven them to resist being replaced by artificial descendants. That is, they might have had a “Butlerian Jihad.”
Second, these aliens might have guessed that we would relate better to, and thus be more easily domesticated by, impressive but squishy bio creatures, relative to their more usual artificial forms. Even if they eventually allowed artificial descendants, maybe it was touch and go for them for a while. So they revived these bio creatures special just for us. I estimate another prior factor of ten to explain this situation of alien vehicles having squishy bio pilots.
Thus in order to accommodate these two reported features of crashing vehicle debris and squishy bio pilots, I invoke another prior factor of one hundred, tacked onto my previous estimate of a one in ten thousand prior. Resulting in a new prior of roughly one in a million. Which is about the size of our usual prior in a murder accusation. And thus a hypothesis that one shouldn’t dismiss without considering any concrete evidence offered in its favor, as at a murder trial.
The alternate hypothesis that the most dramatic UFO reports are the result of organized hoaxes faces the obstacle that such reports have also been found within both China and the old USSR, not just with the US and its allies. Even so, this hypothesis still seems to have a higher prior probability than that such reports are due to aliens. And it is easier for this hoax hypothesis to accommodate vehicle debris and squishy pilot elements.
How? In order to discourage their rivals from launching a first strike, each Cold War rival wants to convince the others that there might be aliens around who would object to such a first strike, or who might have given others advanced tech. So each rival arranges for strange UFO reports that they pretend to officially repress. If adding vehicle crashes and squishy pilots makes rival leaders more likely to hear of and believe such reports, that’s enough to get them to add such elements to their reports, even if the wise know that such elements make these scenarios less believable.
Thus I find these new reports somewhat harder to believe than prior reports, and if they turn out to be substantial they will tip me more toward estimating that the most dramatic UFO reports result from organized hoaxes.
I know we wont' agree on this. But FWIW, I think calling this an intentional hoax misses the most essential aspect of what's going on. The organizational incentives to find stuff and misrepresent it are extremely powerful and strong. As Feynman says, the easiest person to fool is yourself. Add on top of this security measures and using them as a political screen to avoid open scrutiny, and what happens is no deliberate hoax is needed. Just a game of telephone were incentives are strong to exaggerate. And intelligence agencies during a cold war are very similar in terms of internal incentives.
I think it's great you are taking UFOs are a serious topic and working through possible scenarios. The Eden idea is excellent and original idea as a scenario possibility.
But we should not assume the data itself is reliable and put there as a deliberate hoax. It's bad data exaggerated and people fooling themselves. We won't agree on this, but I still believe that's a reasonable position. Your solution assumes far more competence in government than mine. Which I guess shows your prior that people in governments are super smart and never do anything dumb. :)
Robin – I think you should weigh more heavily: (1) the likely resource constraints of even a super-advanced non-grabby civilization that has limited itself to the resources of 1-2 solar systems; (2) the time constraints of slower-than-light travel; and (3) the risk that super-destructive weapons could be turned against the governing ‘homeworld’ if widely dispersed outwards / placed in the hands of traveling scouts.
Imagine that you have:
(1) an advanced non-grabby civilization, subject to the constraints of (a) lightspeed; and (b) the resources of 1-2 solar systems; which
(2) is worried about the spread of grabby machines (which, if created, could survive quietly in many locations not fit for bio habitation); and which
(3) is unwilling or unable to pre-emptively ship planet or star-destroying weapons to dozens of solar systems.
How might such a civ police the stars, with those facts and constraints?
I believe the physics of space provides a helpful answer to the problem in #3. First, such a civ wouldn’t want a large number of spaceships flying around with civ destroying technology that could be used discriminately. Doing so would be risky and expensive. Rather, it would want all such weapons to be under the tight control of the home system. Fortunately (for them) it is very difficult to steer or slow objects in space. If the civ made star-destroying missiles, traveling just below light-speed, which had no on-board means of steering or control, it could safely launch them towards risky solar systems from the home system. Given the likely cost of such weapons, it would be too expensive to destroy every planet (including those not home to life), so the civ would send cheaper scouts to identify risky worlds. These scouts would presumably be tasked with: (1) identifying risk; (2) preventing leakage/escape; (3) identifying any escape or leakage that did occur; but (4) would be subject to the constraint of not having ready access to civilization-ending weapons themselves.
In this scenario, we are being tracked & contained for whatever amount of time is necessary to send a missile our way.