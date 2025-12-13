Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Melman's avatar
Paul Melman
1d

I agree. Sortition-based governance mechanisms enhanced with deliberative tools (such as pol.is) and enhanced with LLMs (and possibly prediction markets) show the greatest promise. Output quality of standard citizens' assemblies is already quite good. AI-enhanced deliberation (e.g. James Fishkin's recent work on deliberative polling) seems to be even better.

Random selection is the best way we've come up with so far to counter the misaligned incentives that come with other forms of government and maximize coordination over time horizons greater than a human careerspan. Great leaders can creat great institutions, but when they inevtiably die or retire, they are often replaced by status-seekers willing to degrade institutional quality for personal gain.

I've written about this in more detail here: https://unfacts.substack.com/cp/168086661

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg's avatar
Greg
1dEdited

This is so damn intriguing. As a libertarian, I probably still vote for less governance, even if it has us circling the toilet bowl. But if someone could show me competent governance with maximized freedom, I’d probably buy that for a dollar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture