Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
17hEdited

"At the dawn of “modernity”, the status jump that STEM (including business) fields had gained from innovating inspired non-STEM fields like art, religion, philosophy, politics, etc. to embrace innovation."

I don't agree with that narrative for art, and am skeptical about it in the other domains.

In politics, the great innovation of the US Constitution, which applied the Enlightenment idea of government as a machine made of many parts interacting to produce outputs via distributed decision-making (an analog of free markets), rather than the old notion of a government as strictly hierarchical, came before the advances in STEM that it enabled.

I'm skeptical of the idea that philosophy became innovative in response to STEM. The story of 19th and 20th century continental philosophy was mostly reactionary, fighting bitterly against STEM the whole way, in an attempt to undo the Enlightenment, with the exception of the logical philosophers, who were eliminated by the Nazis when they ruled continental Europe.

In art, the Italian Renaissance began pretty precisely in 1300, when Giotto began developing perspective, individual characters with emotions, and pretty much the whole gamut of Renaissance painting techniques. Dante wrote *Inferno* in 1321. The technological renaissance could be said to have begun in Italy in 1300, when the clock, eyeglasses, accurate maps, and a host of other inventions; but da Vinci and and Galilei came centuries later.

Art was much more innovative throughout the 19th century than the 20th. 20th century art looks like it was innovative because the artifacts look very different; but they are all alike in all adhering to the Platonic theory that art can't communicate meaning, and so all you can do is invent new styles in which to communicate nothing. 120 years of abstract art is the opposite of innovative. /We are still making squares and calling it great art./

It's even worse than that. Most famous 20th-century painters got famous for one particular painting, and so continued churning out copies of the same painting or concept for much of the rest of their lives, e.g., Mondrian, Malevich, Rothko, Pollock, Ryman, Josef Albers, Barnett Newman, On Kawara, Roman Opalka, Jasper Johns, Peter Halley, & Sean Scully. So it's absurd for modern art to claim to value innovation.

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david greene's avatar
david greene
9h

here is my genetic analogy for Hanson's argument: Imagine an animal species inhabiting a very isolated small island of hills and swales, with considerable variation in vegetation and microclimate. Different places initially favor somewhat different adaptations. Then the species develops an extraordinary ability to reconstruct its own surroundings. It can regulate temperature, securely provide water, and create the food it prefers (e.g. to some degree: beavers). So more successful pops begin to expand. Gene exchange further erodes differences among local populations. The island’s topography remains, but its biological significance diminishes. Selection has not ended; it increasingly operates within a common environment created by the species itself. Air conditioning in Singapore and heating in Toronto are modest human equivalents. Now all directional change in the gene pool is mainly drift.

The danger appears when a prolonged drought, a novel predator, or some failure of the constructed environment exposes a vulnerability now shared across the island. That can drive an adaptive change (which will also eventually end in drift) or the shock causes extinction.

Over the last few centuries, the greatest extinction rates by far are with small island pops, well adapted locally, but without the variation needed to respond to eg the introduction of rats or a novel disease..

Ultimately the problem that both Fukuyama and Hanson identify is that once a set of traits is so successful that it has homogenized a finite area, then the selective process that drove its success will wither via subsequent drift.

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