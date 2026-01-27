Overcoming Bias

Leon Voß
2h

I am glad you're thinking of "cultures" as probability distributions, and are considering genetics and its influence on "culture". It's a step towards a rigorous definition of culture, instead of its normal mode of use as a sort of god of the gaps.

Bewildered
1d

It’s one thing to measure discrete item like DNA-based features. It’s another thing to take aim at measuring culture. How to do that?! Robin has written lots on cultural drift, phenomena that makes the challenge even more obscure.

Generally, the temporary dissolution of natural selection as a factor that shapes humanity is one of the more interesting themes of our time - I just don’t know how to ever measure this. Perhaps this is a 1-x relationship where x is the cumulative measure of what can be determined more easily as being the inverse of culture. It’s quite a messy business.

