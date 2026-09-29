Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Catherine Caldwell-Harris's avatar
Catherine Caldwell-Harris
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One can easily list many changes in cultural norms over the last couple hundred years where there's been time for feedback, and that cultural change was stopped and practices returned to prior traditions or were altered in new directions, possibly to explore more of the problem space. Examples include:

- Wet nursing that began with nobles, spread to elites, and then almost everyone. It's a damaging practice because it prevents mothers from caring for their own children and prevents parent-child attachment. That practice died out, even though it became normative for a majority of parents in Europe for a few hundred years.

- Child labor in the industrial cities during the first 100 years of the Industrial Revolution was widespread. But, people rapidly saw that this was not normative, because children were being supervised by strangers. Children as factory workers was a novel practice and contrasted with children helping on a family farm or in a family business; the practice that had been the norm in traditional societies. This feedback, of experimenting with child labor and seeing its harm, led to the grassroots movement to change this practice. Once there was enough wealth following European industrialization for families to survive without children's income, the practice of children working in factories was outlawed.

- The self-esteem movement of the 1990s didn't have good outcomes, so those practices have been rescinded.

- Giving toddlers, preschoolers, children, and teens wide-open access to screens was curtailed after a mere 5 to 7 years of that experiment.

- After divorce became widespread, there was a practice of giving mothers full custody, and fathers were relegated to every other weekend. Over the decades, depriving children of access to their fathers was shown to be bad for children, and a new practice emerged of almost mandatory 50/50 custody by the courts and by experts and child welfare advocates. So, the negative ramifications of a cultural practice were observed, and changes were implemented to increase human thriving.

- When gay couples became vocal about wanting to marry and raise children, there was initially a huge outcry against that, consistent with the longstanding heteronormitivity. That's part of patriarchy, partly because tight cultural norms are necessary to ensure group coordination when there's little information visible and the culture benefits from widespread conformity. Whereas cultures with loose social norms are able to be more flexible and allow variation. Once cultures were wealthy enough to permit the flexibility of variation and cultures had enough technology and tools to conceptualize new ways of living, gay and lesbian couples came to be celebrated. There was a good 10 to 15 years when people accepted that it was okay to be gay, but they were adamant it wasn't okay for gay couples to raise children. Over a couple of decades, research and everyday observation found that gay couples were able to raise healthy and thriving children, and so the prejudices against gay couples having children were rescinded for the good of society. This increase in gay parenting represents an increase in global cultural variability, since previously, gay parents were disallowed globally, although Hanson claims that cultural changes currently mostly represent a decrease in variation.

-When universities and colleges were formed in the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries, the organizers of those institutions initially wanted to follow the tradition of not granting education to women, following longstanding practices of keeping women out of the public sphere. Over several hundred years, many saw the adverse consequences of disallowing women to participate in higher education. Over many decades, a major cultural push emerged to change these long-standing practices that prevented women from accessing education. In technological societies, women's education is fitness-enhancing for the culture at large, because maternal education is correlated with fostering a technically competent workforce, and also delivers a wealth of benefits for children's health and overall development, thus decreasing mortality and increasing quality of life measures. These practices toward including women have increased global cultural variation, again going against Hanson's claim that cultural changes decrease variability.

- Many of the changes I talked about above are exclusive to the Western world and to advanced technological societies, but it's easy enough to name global practices that have changed. There have been explorations, and people have seen the benefits, and those changes have then spread and become normative. One example is the decrease in cousin marriages. Cousin marriages compromise fitness. Many cultures separately, at different times over the last 1,000 years, have instituted norms against cousin marriage. European countries have had norms against this for several hundred years, even going back, in some European countries, a thousand years. Different Chinese regimes variously instituted policies against cousin marriage over the last thousand years, culminating in strict bans when the Communist Party took over in the early 20th century. Multiple peer-reviewed studies and comprehensive epidemiological datasets detail the measurable health and reproductive improvements that occur when cousin marriages are reduced or prohibited. But because cousin marriages consolidate the power of a family, the practice persists despite inbreeding depression. When change to the practice of cousin marriage does happen, it's always in the direction of forbidding cousin marriage, that is, repudiating the older tradition of allowing cousin marriage. This change is on-going right now in the 21st century. There's a lot of pushback in Arab and Islamic-majority countries to halt the long-standing tradition of allowing cousin marriage, and the frequency of cousin marriage is decreasing, with fitness benefits following. Now, Hanson has talked a lot about what he claims is the loss of cultural variability and a move towards homogenization of cultures, which he says is bad because, without variation, you can't have selection. I agree that the demise of cousin marriage is an example of loss of cultural variation; however, cousin marriage decreases fitness, so, as cultures move in this direction of minimizing variation by agreeing to minimize cousin marriage, they are increasing fitness. [And by cousin marriage we really mean pair-bonding and having children, not marriage per se.]

I and probably anyone can go on and on identifying ways that cultures of the last couple hundred years experimented by exploring new parts of the problem space, getting feedback when things didn't work, and changing their practice. Or, as in minimizing cousin marriage, when changes were fitness-enhancing, resolutely fixating on that change and promulgating it where possible.

Historically, cultures were averse to change because people couldn't see the space of possibilities clearly enough to know what kind of change to try or what kind of change might be an improvement. Cultures evolved what is called "tight social norms," which include resistance to change, as Hanson explained in his post. But people and cultures, due to technology, literacy, and tools for aggregating knowledge, are able to stand on the shoulders of giants. They're able to climb up high and look out over the whole chessboard rather than just seeing the adjacent pieces on the playing board. With better perspective and more information, it's possible to find ways to enact new changes and then explore the ramifications.

Contemporary cultures have been exploring different parts of the multidimensional space that constitutes the norms for coordinating selfish agents to cooperate together. When those new norms and cultural practices don't solve problems or cause new problems, then those norms and practices are altered. Alterations are either back to prior norms or to explore additional parts of the problem space defined by possibilities to coordinate individual behavior with group cooperation in a given ecosystem with a specific history.

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