Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
1d

Much, if not most, of the problems we have today are not due to the lack of reining in those who are successful. The primary problem is not holding people accountable for their failures. Look at all the fraud perpetuated through government. Not one of the leaders will be held accountable. Or look at any of the many “well-intentioned” government programs that have created more harm, welfare, DEI.

As Thomas Sowell said, “"It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong".

Capitalism works wonders precisely because those who make poor decisions pay the consequences. Capitalism fails when decision makers are not personally held accountable.

Reply
Share
Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
1dEdited

Re. "We could change bequest and charity laws to let organizations that pay low tax rates primarily hold assets and reinvest their returns. If allowed to persist for generations, such orgs would accumulate most of the world’s capital." -- In the US, charitable foundations spend over $100 billion per year. I surveyed the top 10 US charitable foundations a couple of years ago, and 9 of them had been captured by woke boards, and spent most of their money on projects which excluded white males as beneficiaries. They were good causes, but very much aimed abroad rather than at the US, which is not what you want if your goal is to make the US adaptive.

Far-left organizations, including BLM in its early days, are mostly funded by far-left charitable money-laundering organizations, which accept money from the big foundations, then give it out to causes too radical and violent to be associated with the big foundations. Woke "grass-roots" activism today might not exist without these foundations and George Soros.

Charitable foundations left by billionaires are problematic bcoz billionaires trust accredited high-status people, meaning Ivy-league professors. The Big 3 mutual fund holders, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, all force far-left policies onto the companies they control through their $31 TRILLION in other people's assets. They allegedly follow the guidelines in the 2020 Davos manifesto: "companies should pay their fair share of taxes, show zero tolerance for corruption, uphold human rights throughout their global supply chains, and advocate for a competitive playing field." (https://www.govenda.com/blog/the-shift-to-stakeholder-primacy) But in fact they do none of these things. They focus on climate change, DEI, and governance rules which encourage companies to put more ivy league professors on their boards.

All big institutions constitute big targets for ideological takeover. Almost all such big private institutions have at present been taken over by the far left. The financial power of the far left appears to about 3 orders of magnitude greater than that of conservatives and liberals combined as a result. So be careful what you ask for.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Robin Hanson and others
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture