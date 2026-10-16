Individuals often have good reasons to indulge in delusions, such as re superstition, astrology, religion, or their own personal destiny. But society usually has less of a reason to indulge them in its policy analysis. For example, we shouldn’t be funding larger institutions of research to elaborate astrological theories. And even if people find value in their folk physics, folk econ, or folk psych, researchers shouldn’t be working to extend these frameworks, though we might want to understand them to better understand behavior.
A dramatic example of this is folk morality, which says:
There are general stable moral rules saying how everyone everywhere should behave. (Though some depend on context.) It would be best if everyone knew them, and tried hard to obey them, regardless of how well local societies rewarded that. Our stories tell us that the universe rewards such obedience, stories we believe, even if we say otherwise. The universe has been slowly revealing moral truth to us, letting our beliefs converge to it, and making our ancestors were more wrong than us. Other cultures are also more wrong, for unspecified reasons.
But in fact, experts should understand that real morality is evolved:
Humanity’s superpower, cultural evolution, doesn’t work unless cultures have different and changing moral rules, so selection can pick more adaptive versions. Evolution selects against habits of obeying rules beyond levels at which societies reward that; the universe does not add rewards. The universe only speaks on morals via evolution. Human are built to just accept morals they are taught, and of their elites, and can’t point to supporting evidence to convince outsiders. Instead of converging, morals just keep varying, with many pretty random drivers of change. When cultural evolution is broken, as it is now for us, morals change even faster, drifting into maladaption.
Cultural evolution has selected for cultures promoting folk morality, just as it selected for cultures promoting superstition, astrology, and religion, and folk physics, econ, and psych. But even so, experts should use expert, not folk versions, of key fields when advising policy. Thus experts who advise re humanity’s current broken cultural evolution process should keep evolve morality, not folk morality, firmly in mind.
seems whether moral realism is true is pretty relevant to these sorts of analyses
Discussion of folk and expert morality raises the question of what happens when a culture acquires a giant package of Western technology without acquiring the cultural and ethical changes which that technology used or motivated during its development.
An example is the introduction of guns to North America. Tribes there were at constant war with their neighbors, continually trying to exterminate or enslave each other. When Europeans sold one Native American group guns, the usual outcome was that they would immediately enslave or exterminate neighboring tribes.
After asking Gemini Argon High to estimate the Native American population north of Mexico before European diseases hit it, I asked, "I want to compare the numbers of native North Americans north of Mexico killed by whites, versus the numbers of natives killed by other natives during those times. Usually, when whites traded guns to Native Americans north of Mexico, the tribes which received the guns immediately tried to use them to exterminate or enslave neighboring tribes."
After a lengthy discussion, broken down into many different regions and conflicts, it came up with these totals:
Subtotal: Direct Killings by Whites ~60,000 – 95,000, plus ~20,000–40,000 dead from exposure/starvation during forced removals) = ~80,000 – 135,000 dead
Subtotal: Inter-Tribal Post-Contact Warfare & Slaving ~70,000 – 130,000+ killed; 60,000 – 100,000+ captured/enslaved
Then I asked, "Why didn't firearms destroy European societies the same way they destroyed native american societies? I realize the 30 Years' War was even more destructive per year than the settling of the americas, but that had specific and peculiar religious causes, and was not business as usual. Did European societies have an advantage in having more time to adapt or evolve norms which restrained them from exterminating each other? Did they have better trade relations with each other than Native Americans did? I'm interested in the question of whether it is common for an advanced technology, transferred to a society which has not been "broken in" with that technology as it developed, to destroy the society it is transferred to because that culture's norms and ethics are mismatched to the new tech level?"
It replied in part,
"Your hypothesis identifies a central mechanism in historical sociology and the anthropology of warfare: when a society co-evolves with a weapon system over centuries, its ethical norms, legal codes, fortifications, and fiscal institutions adapt in tandem to contain the weapon's lethality; when a mature, high-lethality technology is abruptly dropped into a society whose norms were calibrated to low-lethality weapons, the pre-existing cultural rules act as an accelerant that drives the society toward self-destruction.
"Sociologist William Fielding Ogburn (1922, pp. 200–213) formalized this general phenomenon as "cultural lag": when material technology leaps ahead of a culture's non-material adaptive norms (mores, ethics, and political institutions), the mismatch produces a period of severe destructive maladjustment. In military history and anthropology, this exact dynamic explains why gunpowder did not depopulate Europe (outside the specific crisis of the Thirty Years' War), whereas the abrupt introduction of European flintlocks triggered catastrophic inter-tribal collapses not only in North America, but in every comparable non-state society worldwide—most famously during the Māori Musket Wars in New Zealand (1807–1842).
"Ogburn, William Fielding (1922). Social Change with Respect to Culture and Original Nature. New York, NY: B. W. Huebsch, Inc., viii + 365 pp. (See Part IV, "Social Maladjustments: The Hypothesis of Cultural Lag," pp. 199–280, for the foundational theoretical formulation of material technology outpacing adaptive ethical and institutional norms.)"
Ogburn, 1923 not 1922, is a real reference, obtainable at https://archive.org/details/socialchangewit00ogbu/page/n5/mode/2up
Part 4, Social Maladjustments, indeed begins on p. 199 and ends on p. 280, with the conclusion, "Since lags in social movements causing social maladjustments follow changes in material culture, and since there are many rapid changes in material culture, it follows that there will be an accumulation of these lags and maladjustments.
"According to the analysis made in Part II, the growth of material culture was shown to become faster and faster. If the material culture should continue to accumulate and change with Increasing rapidity, it would seem that the cultural lags will pile up even more than at the present time. Such a development creates quite a task for those who would direct the course of social progress, the task of eliminating these maladjustments by making the adjustments to material changes more rapid. It is thinkable that the piling up of these cultural lags may reach such a point that they may be changed in a somewhat wholesale fashion. In such a case, the word revolution probably describes what happens."
So it is about the disruptive effect of material changes, but in the context of normal historical development rather than a sudden airdrop of higher technology. In fact it is an early demonstration of accelerating change, but ending in revolution rather than singularity.
Argon then listed 4 cultural adaptations which enabled Europe to survive the gradual rise of firearms:
1. High-lethality hardware caused Europe to adopt low-frequency warfare.
2. Defense evolved at a pace that kept up with offense.
3. The 30 Years' War led Europe to conscious adaptation of new, formally-agreed-on norms to reduce warfare.
4. Europe made money off conquered peasants by taxing rather than exporting them.
(It did not mention Europe's earlier cultural change from the massive armies of ancient Rome, to the early-middle-ages system in which only the nobility fought, perhaps because this change evaporated over time as nobles hired mercenaries, armies became professional and larger, culminating in the introduction of the general draft in the French Revolution.)
I then asked it, "what about transfer of non-military technology to lower-technology cultures? That isn't as lethal, but is it surprisingly disruptive to societies?"
It replied, "Yes—in cultural anthropology, the abrupt transfer of benign, everyday non-military technologies (steel axes, copper kettles, horses, high-yield crops, snowmobiles, and motorized irrigation pumps) into societies whose social and ecological rules had not co-evolved with them is one of the most thoroughly documented drivers of rapid structural collapse.
"Anthropologists Pertti J. Pelto (1973) and Lauriston Sharp (1952) demonstrated why even simple utilitarian tools act as social "Trojan horses": in a traditional or pre-industrial society, a tool is never merely a physical object. Its scarcity, manufacture, and maintenance are deeply woven into the society's authority hierarchy, gender and age deference, trade diplomacy, property law, and ecological limits. When an imported technology suddenly multiplies labor efficiency by a factor of 5 to 10—or ties the community to an external cash supply chain—it routinely shatters the authority structure or strips the local ecosystem long before new cultural restraints can evolve.
"Pelto, Pertti J. (1973). The Snowmobile Revolution: Technology and Social Change in the Arctic. Menlo Park, CA: Cummings Publishing Company (2nd edition, Prospect Heights, IL: Waveland Press, 1987), xii + 225 pp. (Documents the 1961–1971 collapse of egalitarian draft-reindeer herding, drop in calf survival, and rise of socio-economic stratification among the Skolt Sámi of Finland.) This is real, but not free: https://archive.org/details/snowmobilerevolu0000pelt/page/n7/mode/2up
"Sharp, Lauriston (1952). "Steel Axes for Stone-Age Australians." Human Organization, Vol. 11, No. 2 (Summer), pp. 17–22. DOI: 10.17730/humo.11.2.6763213657354386. (Also published in Human Problems in Technological Change: A Casebook, edited by Edward H. Spicer, pp. 69–90, New York, NY: Russell Sage Foundation, 1952.)" This is real, found at https://www.jstor.org/stable/44123992