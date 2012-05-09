Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Unknow0059's avatar
Unknow0059
May 15, 2023

I wanna see you try lol.Stories are communication vehicles, and the passengers true (convincing) or not.

Someone who doesn't tell stories would be the absolute opposite of a rationalist: an empiricist who only communicates through experiment. It's just impossible.

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Roshan Shankar's avatar
Roshan Shankar
May 15, 2023

Religion is the process of turning history into legend, so stories due to their structures and impact, end up being its aid. However, religion is a complex combination of stories, symbols and rituals. That may explain the fear or negativity that religion receives but stories don't.

With religion, I think the representative edge case is visualized a lot more (the devout and respectable priest or nun vs. the fanatic and lunatic extremist or fundamentalist) due to its impact on society that can be seen in symbols and rituals, that exist around us.

With stories, I think we see the averages a lot more in terms of their impact or utility but not the edge case neither their continous impact. When someone says Harry Potter or Apple IPhone, the mind doesn't immediately start thinking about the child standing in line dressed as a wizard who speed reads the novel or the family that camps outside the store.

Your thoughts if any on the above?

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