Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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David L. Kendall's avatar
David L. Kendall
3d

"Before twelve thousand years ago, humans basically were egalitarian. They lived in what might be called societies of equals, with minimal political centralization and no social classes. Everyone participated in group decisions, and outside the family there were no dominators."

We know this how?

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BankerAtLarge's avatar
BankerAtLarge
3d

Robin, this piece pushed me to think about Indian politics in a different way.

Your “forager vs farmer” framing helped crystallize something I’ve been struggling to articulate: India’s urban educated upper middle class increasingly thinks and talks like a post-material forager elite: abstract, consensus-oriented, universalist, and technocratic while operating inside a mass democracy still driven by numbers, patronage networks, and identity coalitions.

The result is a class that is economically productive and culturally influential, yet politically weak enough to often feel treated primarily as a resource extraction base.

I wrote a short response applying your framework to the Indian context here: [https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=8754954&post_id=199038672&utm_source=post-email-title&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=2qmaa&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo0NjAxMTcwLCJwb3N0X2lkIjoxOTkwMzg2NzIsImlhdCI6MTc3OTYwMzQ0NywiZXhwIjoxNzgyMTk1NDQ3LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItODc1NDk1NCIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.5ouirD_pmxlN8B-AyHIpVjJBKUyA_4vTSPdgr6L0G2U

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