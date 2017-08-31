Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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asdfas's avatar
asdfas
May 18

As TRUE cooperators grow larger in a 'talky collective' society becomes richer and attracts Machiavelli FALSE cooperators(defectors) who take advatange of the left's tolerance of subgroups to form Somali Orphanage siphoning rackets. Eventually false cooperators weigh down and collapse the system and the right has to step in and do something

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Peter Thomson's avatar
Peter Thomson
May 15, 2023

Not sure if you're using the foragers/farmers distinction seriously or just as labels. If the former - just where exactly in modern life is anything much decided by informal chat forming a consensus? If the latter, well left/right are not personal inclinations or psychological traits, but positions in a social matrix. See, eg, the very different ways these map in the US as compared to pretty much any other western country, or the recent research that showed even infrequent exposure to Fox News shifted political views rightward.

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