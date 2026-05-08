Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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ssojyeti2's avatar
ssojyeti2
7h

Possible these religious cults only keep multiplying quickly because they're still such a minority? Hard to keep isolation going the larger a group gets. Potential for cultural bleed from the more liberal outside culture as the isolated cults become more spread out?

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
3hEdited

Re. "(Like how Christians took over Roman Empire.)": There /is/ an argument that Christian families reproduced and survived at a higher rather than others made by Rodney Stark in /The Rise of Christianity: A Sociologist Re-examines History/. But even he doesn't pretend that this accounted for the rapid spread of Christianity. The math cannot be made to work out. Nearly all of the growth of Christianity was from conversion, not higher birth or survival rate. Not at all like the Amish, who reproduce at about 4 times the rate of other Americans, but lose far more to deconversion than they gain by conversion. The relative growth rates are similar, but the causes are entirely different.

The Christian story, that the Christian church grew exponentially just by the power of the early Christians being so righteous and steadfast in their belief that everyone around them wanted to be Christian, is also incorrect.

Christianity spread like wildfire in the early 4th century Roman Empire mainly because Constantine began protecting and favoring Christians around 306 AD. He continued this policy for the rest of his life, and so did most emperors after him. It was a top-down movement, in exactly the same way that the Social Justice movement is a top-down movement directed by Ivy League graduates and astroturfed by government grants, foundation money, and asset managers, all controlled by committees and boards made up of Ivy League graduates.

In the 290s, IIRC, there were rebellions against the Empire by Christianized army units. This does testify that Christianity had great ideological power at the time, but it seems to have been concentrated in the army. Diocletian, the eastern emperor, therefore began his great purge of christians in 299 by trying to purge Christians from the roman army. Constantine soon after began protecting and favoring Christians, perhaps to gain a political advantage from Diocletian's purge. When Licinius and Constantine teamed up, Licinius also promoted Christians, so the entire Empire promoted Christians vigorously from at least 313-320 CE. In 320, Licinius, Eastern emperor, decided that the Christians sided with Constantine over him, so turned against them. Constantine became sole emperor in 324 and again vigorously promoted Christians.

After Constantine, being Christian or Pagan became a central political issue in choosing emperors. There was a bit of back and forth, but Christianity won out, and after that you had to be Christian if you wanted advancement in the Roman bureaucracy. What happened was not that the population suddenly became christian in masses, but that the aristocracy did. The aristocracy then used its power everywhere to crush paganism.

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