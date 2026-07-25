Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Jack's avatar
Jack
6h

What I struggle with is imagining a sufficient motivation to build a generation ship and make a (expensive, slow, risky) trip to another star system.

Our culture doesn't do that sort of thing as insurance against existential risks like asteroids. If it did then we would've colonized the deep ocean by now. And we don't do something that expensive "because it's cool", or for science. It would have to be a trip made out of necessity.

I suppose a Malthusian crisis of epic proportions could induce people to get on a spaceship for 150+ years, if we ran out of available matter or energy. Malthus hasn't been right yet but who knows.

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Dagon's avatar
Dagon
8h

How consistent are you in your time-to-recover options for 2, 3, and 4. It seems like if you say #2 is hard to achieve given a half-billion-year timespan to try again, you have to think #3 and #4 have to be stable and in control for half a billion years to prevent #1 (your preferred outcome, I take it).

My current guess is there are a few giant hurdles in the filter, ANY of which stops a galaxy-spanning visible civilization. 2 are behind us: complex life and abstract modeled thought. At least one is ahead - ability to cooperate enough to get out of our starting solar system WITHOUT cooperating so much that we lose the ability to face novel challenges. Honestly, I'd put more weight on #2 than #4 for what blocks the next ~10Kyear attempt to expand. None of the 4 seem permanent enough to hold for half a billion years - we/they will have more tries, just like non-life Earth had many years of "trying" before complex life took hold and eukaryotes had a lot of variation and attempts before human intelligence and communication showed up.

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