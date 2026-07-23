Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Patrick E McLean's avatar
Patrick E McLean
20h

I'd really love to see some of your collection, rather than just the generalizations. What are great examples of overcoming cultural drift? Also a sharper definition of culture in this sense.

I've worked with a number of different companies and one of the things it has convinced me of is that the culture that led to success almost always decays. And successful companies have their culture profoundly changed by the scale that comes with success.

I have a long relationship with a company that I have watched grow from $800 million in revenue to $4 billion. They will tell you that the culture is the secret of their success, and I believe it is. But aspects of that culture have changed dramatically. The incentives structure is still sound though, so it all works.

Do you have any great examples of companies or organizations that have "turned their culture around?" I would love to read about them.

All of my anecdotal experience leads me to conclude that it is almost always easier to build a new company than it is to redress the culture of an old one.

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Philippe Chaunu's avatar
Philippe Chaunu
1d

I think the major cultural drift happened well before AI.

Culture was once reinforced by scarcity and repetition. A society might have had three television networks, five major radio stations, a few newspapers, common schools, common institutions, and relatively homogeneous local communities. People did not agree on everything, but they were repeatedly exposed to the same stories, public figures, rituals, and reference points.

Cable television, satellite TV, YouTube, and eventually social media broke that shared environment apart. Once everyone could choose among thousands or millions of channels, culture stopped being something a society broadly received together and became something each person assembled for themselves.

That brought real benefits. Minority interests could find communities. Gatekeepers lost control. More voices could participate. But it also meant that cultural selection no longer happened primarily at the level of the society. It began happening inside increasingly isolated attention markets.

We now live in overlapping bubbles with different facts, heroes, moral priorities, enemies, and definitions of success. The problem is not simply that culture drifts. It is that there is no longer one cultural environment doing the selecting.

AI may intensify this by giving every person an endlessly personalized media universe, but it did not originate the process. It is the next stage of a transition from mass culture to individualized culture.

That makes deliberate cultural steering harder than managing a corporate culture. A company can define membership, leadership, incentives, and objectives. A modern society cannot easily decide who is steering, which values count as adaptation, or whether a shared culture should even be the goal.

I doubt a highly fragmented information environment is capable of producing a coherent culture at all.

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