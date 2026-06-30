Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Bassoe's avatar
Bassoe
5h

>preventing capitalism from evolving more adaptive AI cultures

Why on earth would we want “more adaptive” AI cultures, insofar as the obvious adaptation would be to cut us out of the loop altogether.

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Emanuel Jankvist's avatar
Emanuel Jankvist
30m

Do you think of this as your most plausible solution to cultural drift?

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