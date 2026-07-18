Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
19h

" Though this process may at times also average over noisily-adaptive norms to extract a more reliable adaptive signal, if prior norm contexts being merged had a similar enough underlying adaptive structure. "

Holy frack, ! i need an interpreter just to read this...

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Catherine Caldwell-Harris's avatar
Catherine Caldwell-Harris
8hEdited

I agree with this: "norm enforcers often care more about burnishing their image as norm enforcers than about getting the tradeoffs and consistency of norms right re their key function of shaping behaviors."

But what does this mean --> "Thus our norms have been smoothed, likely losing many context-specific adaptive details created by millennia of prior cultural evolution." Does being smoothed mean that there is less cross-cultural variance in norms? And/or less variability in norms in subcultures? What is a context-specific detail?

I'm wondering if you mean a context-spectific detail as in this example. Consider the norm that children cannot be left unsupervised in cars. This norm is intended to prevent deaths when a parent arrives at work, forgetting that the morning routine was changed when their spouse asked them to drop the child at daycare en route to work. The child suffocates to the horror of all.

The context-sensitive detail is that it is expedient and ideal for both parent and child if a toddler is stays sleeping in a car seat, when the parent stops at a grocery store to get a few items. Yet when a norm enforcer observes this in the parking lot, the norm enforcer satisfies their outrage and identifies as a good person by calling the police.

I suspect you don't care very much about this example, but at least it has a context-specific detail.

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