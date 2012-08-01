Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Bob A's avatar
Bob A
May 15, 2023

Have your head in the sand do you?

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Brad_Long's avatar
Brad_Long
May 15, 2023

Ultimately, wealth is not about security or luxury. Wealth is about POWER. Power is worthless without people to exercise it on. Today there are individuals that have more wealth than entire countries. There are small cabals that have more wealth than MAJOR governments. With the advance of technology, weapons become more &amp; more automated and controlled with AI. When sufficient cooperation and organization is established by the uberwealthy, the world will be ruled by an oligarchy. This was not possible before technology reached the level it has, but has been an inevitability since the Industrial Revolution. How long that will take is an unknown, but it WILL happen. This isn't a belief in a conspiracy, just an acknowledgement of human nature and reality.

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