Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Xpym's avatar
Xpym
2d

If "evil" characteristics are in fact more adaptive, then why are psychopaths such a small percentage of the population?

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Swami's avatar
Swami
2d

This is an interesting and provocative way to frame it. My instincts are to disagree, but I think your basic point is sound.

I would frame it as we need constructive competition to constantly clear out the cultural drift that is destroying our ability to coordinate. But I think I might be saying the same thing as you just with different words?

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