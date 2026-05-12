Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Tom Chumbley, PhD's avatar
Tom Chumbley, PhD
8h

hey, that is an interesting pairwise comparison about culture, states, and capital. I noticed in your net area there are negatives. I am trying to figure out your chart and how you got negatives. Is that to indicate direction? Best, Tom

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
Dhruva Chandramohan's avatar
Dhruva Chandramohan
16h

|Which ones influences the others more, and how has that changed over time?

its not obvious this is the most helpful framing? E.g If we thought of culture as a car, and we didn't know ours was running with the equivalent of Lane Keep Assist, and yet fundamentally *low influence* capital/state power accidentally 'toggled' it off...we still end up in a ditch.

I'm obviously reading this through a presumed mono-culture/demo decline lens - as in 'what kind of intervention is most likely to make a dent in the latter?' In the above analogy, that would be 'just toggling the assist back'...and the fact that no ones has managed it indicates it's either hidden/obfuscated...or 'broken'.

My personal belief - high state capacity can clear the road, tech and capital can make a very efficient vehicle - but low-level culture is where both 'wisdom' to watch the lanes and 'will' to push the accelerator must come.

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