In eight X/Twitter polls I asked how often we smile in this situation:

Imagine you are walking down a sidewalk outside, or a store aisle inside. You notice an adult approaching you from the other direction, walking normally. It has been at least ten seconds since you passed another person.

I varied a) if you are initiating a smile, or reacting to the others’ smile, b) if you are a man or woman, and c) if the other person is a man or a woman. Here are median lognormal fits to the percentages. (Yes, chances can’t go over 100%, but even so I think these summarize overall inclinations well.)

M act re M, 2.4; M act re F, 6.6, M react re M, 100; M react re F, 532; F act re M, 1.8; F act re F, 7.9; F react re M, 29.8; F react re F, 324;

So, we are a factor of 17-81 more inclined to respond with a smile than to initiate a smile, females are a factor of 2.7-10.8 more inclined than males to be targets of a smile, and men smile more often, except that men are a bit less inclined to initiate a smile to a woman than is a woman to another woman.

Anyone in mood to do field observations, to check if actual behavior matches these poll response claims?