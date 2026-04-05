Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Enoch Lambert's avatar
Enoch Lambert
2h

Have you tried to publish these ideas in any academic press? I’d like to see them responsive to more scrutiny from those who have worked on cultural evolution

Reply
Share
Steeven's avatar
Steeven
2h

Don’t algorithms made by for profit companies attempt to influence culture? I’m thinking about TikTok’s attempt to suppress politically controversial topics or twitters collaboration with the US government

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture