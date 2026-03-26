Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Andrew Potter's avatar
Andrew Potter
1d

I wrote this, pretty much as a response/corrective to Taylor and Trilling https://www.amazon.ca/Authenticity-Hoax-Lost-Finding-Ourselves/dp/006125133X

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2 replies by Robin Hanson
Benjamin Gilad's avatar
Benjamin Gilad
15h

According to Skinner, there is no such thing as authenticity as all behavior is reaction to external stimuli. According to Freud, there is only authenticity as all behavior is driven by our depraved sex drive. In the age of Tic Tok and influencers and AI images, authenticity - in the sense of what’s real and what’s not - has been at last mass commercialized. Who says capitalism is not great!

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