Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Elvin Haley's avatar
Elvin Haley
1d

Robin, I like to read your takes because they are very different from what most other people come up with. But the LLMs are not gaslighting you: some of your views are pretty weird, and the combination of them even weirder. A few things that stood out to me:

1. There is a tension between wanting to preserve the old (culture) and usher in the new (technology).

2. There is another tension between wanting to reduce government intervention in some areas (like medicine and education) while increasing government intervention in others (like child rearing).

3. You selectively want to preserve some liberalist values (like open intellectual inquiry) while not caring about others (like liberty, democracy, and civil rights).

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The Wiley Dad's avatar
The Wiley Dad
1d

>>> 3 top LLMs agree that is now taboo to explicitly work to make your culture persist

Why do you think they are correct? Taboo to the average American? European? People under 30?

Or are you saying to is taboo to make your specific cultural beliefs persist?

I ask because it doesn't seem, in general, like a taboo to me. In fact, seems like most people I know what their culture to persist

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