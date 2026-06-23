Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Stephen Lindsay's avatar
Stephen Lindsay
17h

I would say political leaders that don’t have elite support tend to be autocratic (what I think is meant by “govern worse”) because they are always on the defensive and need to consolidate their power or risk an uprising of elites who want nothing more than to take it away and may have the power to do so absent drastic measures. Has nothing to do with what IQ one side or the other may have.

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Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
1dEdited

Hanania: > Revolutions and transformative political movements tend to occur in waves

I doubt this. Complex dynamic systems never produce steady waves. (You can find steady or regular waves in nature, like tiger and zebra stripes, the Fibonacci series embedded in the whorls of many plants, and ocean waves; but these are basically 1-dimensional systems and so are not complex.) It's really hard to produce steady waves from a system with many moving parts! When they're working well, they produce events (of pretty much every kind) with a technically chaotic power-law (fractal) distribution. When they're breaking down, they behave randomly, or fall into stasis. Waves are an illusion, yet humans keep wanting to find them. The best-validated "wave" is perhaps the business cycle, and yet you don't see people making fortunes riding it.

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