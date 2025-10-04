Overcoming Bias

Jack
1dEdited

All of the international bodies that might be considered precursors to a world government, like the UN, WTO, NATO, and the EU, are getting weaker over time. Technology and improved communications have eliminated much of these organizations' reasons for being. Take the EMU: When the world ran on cash, the Euro did much to lower trade friction within Europe. But what now in a world of electronic money?

A similar trend is happening in the United States. Political decision making at the federal level is getting more rancorous and less competent over time. Fiscal discipline is harder and harder to impose. At a certain point people will ask, "why does that thing need to exist, anyway?"

In short I think a world government is one thing Gene Roddenberry clearly got wrong.

Steven
1d

"In such a world orgs should be larger, as their more effective governance reduces the scale diseconomies that limit org sizes today. Governments and nonprofits may also encompass more social activity, if they can learn to adopt simple robust futarchy outcome measures. This plausibly cuts their disadvantages relative to for profit orgs today. We might well even get bigger national alliances, or even a world government."

If you were attempting at write an argument against adopting it, those are some good ones. An even larger government, further intruding into the social sphere, in cartel with even more nations, potentially all of them, reads like the intro to a dystopian nightmare indeed.

