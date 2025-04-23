For all my lifetime, futurists have had a dream, of humanity coming together to consciously decide its fate. In the past, the world was too fragmented and competitive for any one group’s decisions to have global effects. But today, we do in fact have global conversations on humanity’s situation, and on policies to change its directions.

Long ago I worried that world governments would be required to direct global changes, and that they’d suffer from special problems of rot and accountability. But in fact even without a world government, the world now has strong convergence on many policies, resulting from global conversations on those policiers.

The reason is that we now have a shared world monoculture, especially among the elites who set most policies. So conversations among these elites do mould and reflect a shared world culture, which gets embodied in the policies of most governments and high prestige orgs around the world. World policies converge, even without a world government.

However, the shared world monoculture is itself a big problem, and will likely cause this shared world civilization to fall, to be replaced by others. And there isn’t much hope that in this shared conversation of this monoculture we will together decide to fragment into competing disagreeing parts.

It is thus much harder than it might seem for humanity to collectively choose its future. So far, our superpower is cultural evolution. But that only works when we are split into different enough competing cultures. If we join together into a single culture, we can decision things together more easily then, but that unit which we decide over will decay and be replaced by others.

It might be possible to someday make a world government that encompassed many quite different cultures. But then we couldn’t rely so much on a shared culture to help manage the conversations in which that government negotiated its policies. And without a shared culture it seems much harder to maintain the legitimacy and dominion of such a government. Even so, maybe it will happen someday.