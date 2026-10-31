Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Sprachspiele's avatar
Sprachspiele
2d

“A thousand goals have there been hitherto, for a thousand peoples have there been. Only the fetter for the thousand necks is still lacking; there is lacking the one goal. As yet humanity hath not a goal.

But pray tell me, my brethren, if the goal of humanity be still lacking, is there not also still lacking—humanity itself?—“

(Thus Spake Zarathustra)

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Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
2d

Let me approach this a different way. You claim that one rate of cultural evolution (the one you see as likely) is bad and a different one (slower) is better.

What is the notion of better and worse you are applying? We have (kinda vaguely) two potential probability distributions over future events. What are you measuring about them to favor one over the other?

I mean are you claiming something like the expected integral of hedonic utility is higher in the slower change world? No? What is it then that means I should prefer the slower one?

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