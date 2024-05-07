Key quotes from Caplan’s Build Baby Build:
Why is US housing to expensive? “Two words: government regulation … Housing prices stay high in desirable areas because most governments strictly regulate new construction. … ‘Take it from Paul Krugman, the most eminent progressive economist alive. “High housing prices in slow-growing states also owe a lot to policies that sharply limit construction. Limits on building heights in the cities, zoning that blocks denser development in the suburbs, and other policies constrict housing on both coasts.” …
Americans spend about 20% of their budget on housing … 62% of renters favor BANNING new development from their own neighborhoods. Only 40% of homeowners agreed. … Inflation-adjusted housing prices have roughly doubled since 1980 even though BUILDING costs have stayed about the same. The upshot is that deregulation could plausibly cut housing prices by 50%. …
Downtown, the zoning tax is causing: 1.6 million per acre in SF, $2.1 million per acre in NYC. …
Conservative estimate: If the Bay Area and NYC deregulated housing the level of the typical U.S. city, the whole country’s GDP would rise by 14%. Optimistic estimate: … 36%. If we add these productivity gains to the straightforward consumer gains, we’re talking about making the average American anywhere from +25% to +47% richer. Year after year.
Why then is regulation so popular? Probably because it’s a lot easier to get people upset about negatives endured than positives denied. … If economic self-interest doesn’t explain support for housing regulation, what does? Above all, I blame stubborn economic ILLITERACY. … basic economics rubs people the wrong way … innumeracy, too, locks in support for housing regulation. … Status quo bias, you may recall, is also critical. But an even bigger factor, perhaps, is there paranoia! When they hear “deregulation,” folks tend to freak out. …
The Supreme Court had the power to declare such [zoning] laws unconstitutional throughout the entire country. … State governments can invalidate local regulations. … [But re] thousands of local governments [from] 2006 [to] 2018 … overall housing regulation increased. … Zero markets that were heavily regulated in 2006 had significant deregulation by 2018.”
I’ll bet there is pretty strong consensus among economists who have considered the issue much that we in fact do over regulate housing. And yet I doubt much will happen anytime soon. And if something does happen, economist opinions won’t be much of the cause. At a CATO event on Caplan’s book, the audience was supportive, but not excitedly expecting things to happen.
So what exactly is the point of a career becoming expert in such questions, and being validated by the usual authorities as the best experts on them, if the world won’t listen to us about them? The world pays us to teach kids so they can show of their smarts to impress employers, but isn’t interested in the content of what they learn.
Note that Caplan’s favored explanations for US housing over-regulation, econ illiteracy, innumeracy, status quo bias, and paranoia, were all just as strong back in 1980, or in 1880, when this problem wasn’t nearly as bad. So they can’t be the full explanation for why things are worse. We have to wonder why we ever had better regulation long ago, if regulation naturally ends toward bad ends.
I'd say the straightforward explanation is regulation goes up, not down; the regulatory burden never gets smaller.
To answer your title question: It's the tragedy of the commons. What is good for many individuals (limiting development) is bad for society. That is the game being played here.
Fixing the problem will feel anti-democratic to a lot of people. Here in California the state passed a law known as "builder's remedy" that allows developers to ignore local zoning regulations in cities that aren't meeting building targets. This is predictably controversial and people are fighting like hell to get it watered down. These are the forces at work.