Key quotes from Caplan’s Build Baby Build:

Why is US housing to expensive? “Two words: government regulation … Housing prices stay high in desirable areas because most governments strictly regulate new construction. … ‘Take it from Paul Krugman, the most eminent progressive economist alive. “High housing prices in slow-growing states also owe a lot to policies that sharply limit construction. Limits on building heights in the cities, zoning that blocks denser development in the suburbs, and other policies constrict housing on both coasts.” …

Americans spend about 20% of their budget on housing … 62% of renters favor BANNING new development from their own neighborhoods. Only 40% of homeowners agreed. … Inflation-adjusted housing prices have roughly doubled since 1980 even though BUILDING costs have stayed about the same. The upshot is that deregulation could plausibly cut housing prices by 50%. …

Downtown, the zoning tax is causing: 1.6 million per acre in SF, $2.1 million per acre in NYC. …

Conservative estimate: If the Bay Area and NYC deregulated housing the level of the typical U.S. city, the whole country’s GDP would rise by 14%. Optimistic estimate: … 36%. If we add these productivity gains to the straightforward consumer gains, we’re talking about making the average American anywhere from +25% to +47% richer. Year after year.

Why then is regulation so popular? Probably because it’s a lot easier to get people upset about negatives endured than positives denied. … If economic self-interest doesn’t explain support for housing regulation, what does? Above all, I blame stubborn economic ILLITERACY. … basic economics rubs people the wrong way … innumeracy, too, locks in support for housing regulation. … Status quo bias, you may recall, is also critical. But an even bigger factor, perhaps, is there paranoia! When they hear “deregulation,” folks tend to freak out. …

The Supreme Court had the power to declare such [zoning] laws unconstitutional throughout the entire country. … State governments can invalidate local regulations. … [But re] thousands of local governments [from] 2006 [to] 2018 … overall housing regulation increased. … Zero markets that were heavily regulated in 2006 had significant deregulation by 2018.”