Last weekend I attended Bryan Caplan’s annual board game weekend CaplaCon, as I have since ‘07. I enjoyed it, though my interest in board games has waned over the years, maybe due to an increasing obsession with s career of figuring key stuff out.

This prompted me to pose a key question:

Some people are really good at board games. Not just one or a few but they can do well at most any. Why don’t they then do better at life? How do board games differ so systematically?

Yes, board game success does correlate with life success. But most of the 353 responses seem to agree that this correlation is weak enough to leave a puzzle to explain. And this seems a challenge to game theory; the key thesis that life is well described by game theory seems in doubt if those who do well at explicit games do inexplicably less well at life.

I did six polls comparing eight possible “biggest reason very good gamers (G) don’t do better at life (L)”. Here are (tentative) strengths (normed to 100) from 2375 responses:

I just don’t buy answer #1, complexity, as top gamers do just as well, if not better, in the most complex games tried. I can’t buy #6, must choose goals in life, as the usual success markers seem quite well know. Nor can I buy #7, life isn’t fair, as the best gamers would do as well on average in unfair versions of the usual games.

Answers #2, life isn’t as fun, #4, gamers too busy gaming, and #8, life lasts longer, do seem to contribute. But those effects don’t seem to me strong enough to be the main effect here. That only leaves: #3, life social relations differ, and #5, life rules implicit.

The way I’d say it is this: we humans inherit many unconscious habits and strategies, from both DNA and culture, habits that apply especially well in areas of life with less clear motivations, more implicit rules, and more opaque complex social relations. We have many (often “sacred”) norms saying to execute these habits “authentically”, without much conscious or strategic reflection. (“Feel the force, Luke.”) These norms are easier to follow in areas with implicit rules and opaque relations.

Good gamers then have two options: defy these norms to consciously calculate life as a game, or follow the usual norm to not play life as a game. At least one, and maybe both, of these options tends to go badly. (A poll prefers defy.) At least in most walks of life; there may be exceptions, such as software or finance, where these approaches go better.