We all have many kinds of features. I collected 16 of them, and over the last day did four sets of polls to rank them according to four criteria:

Liked - what features of you do you most want to be liked for?

Pick - what features of them do you most use to pick associates?

Future - what features most cause future folks to be like them?

Improve - what features do you most want to improve in yourself?

Here are priorities (relative to 100 max) from 5984 poll responses:

As I find some of the Liked,Pick choices hard to believe, I see those as more showing our ideals re such features weights. F weights seem more believable to me.

Liked and Pick are strongly (0.85) correlated, but both are uncorrelated (-0.02,-0.08) with Future. Improve is correlated with all three (L:0.48, P:0.35, F:0.56), suggesting we choose what to improve as a combo of what influences future and what we want to be liked for now. (Best fit of Improve as linear combo of others is I = 1.12*L-0.94*P+0.33*F.)