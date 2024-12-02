Imagine a business meeting which will decide if a new project goes forward, or decide key priorities about it. There are two games that folks in this business might play re this meeting.

In the consensus game, people want to be seen has having favored the immediate winning side. Whatever decision is made by the end of the meeting, or in the next few days afterward, they want to seem to have favored that decision, and if possible also to have substantially influenced that decision.

In the outcome game, people want to be seen as having favored the decision that gave the best outcome in the long run. If the project is approved and goes well, they want to have favored its approval, but if the project goes badly, they want to be seen as having opposed approval.

Good strategies for the consensus game include holding a pre-meeting with enough allies to ensure that your alliance gets the outcome it pushes for. Or if the outcome is truly uncertain, wait until the decision is leaning a bit one direction and then throw your weight in to ensure that becomes the decision.

Good strategies for the outcome game are to study the fundamentals, estimate long term outcomes, and then “plant your flag” via a clear recommendation, preferably in writing. Even better if you can arrange to make (decision-conditional) bets on the outcome.

Now often the leader of an org that holds such a meeting sets a rule: while it is fine to voice objections during a meeting, once a decision is made, everyone must fully support it. Thus all references to having opposed the decision must disappear, and so no one should play the outcome game.

Such a rule is often justified as helping the leader play his own outcome game. The leader is trying to make good decisions, that will make him look good later when his outcomes are evaluated by superiors, and he can’t do this well if his subordinates don’t fully support him.

And so playing the outcome game is often a status marker. Most ordinary people low in orgs, or without much wealth, must mostly try to please folks around them, by seeming to agree with them and to influence them. But once you rise high enough in orgs, or accumulate enough wealth, then you may be allowed to play more outcome games.

Of course even people high in orgs play more consensus than outcome games, just among a higher set of associates. And most people with wealth to invest focus on copying the investment behavior of others, instead of trying to make their own independent investment judgments.

We can see “contrarians” as people who insist on playing outcome games even when others focus on consensus games. Thus contrarians tend to lose consensus games.

Most rewards in academia come via consensus games. One wins by getting jobs, grants, and publication now based on what prestigious folks think now of your work, or your proposals for work. Long term citations count for little, as does publishing well before others, but in low ranked journals.

Many orgs probably rot via consensus games slowly displacing outcome games. At first the founders and first employees are betting on the firm, but later folks are betting on rising in the firm, not so much on the firm itself.

Plausibly the key strength of capitalism is that it makes outcome games matter more. People good at consensus games resent that, and want to cut capitalism to prevent it.

Prediction markets are an attempt to make outcome games matter more than they now do. And so they are plausibly opposed by those who have invested in learning to do better at consensus games. Many of my other institutional reform proposals can also be seen as trying to make outcome games matter more. Please help if you can.