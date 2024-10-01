Education reformers find it harder to change classes for younger students, as later classes depend on earlier classes, and still later classes depend on those. In general, system features that evolved earlier, or which more other features depend on, are harder to change, and get more “entrenched”. Early basic features of our DNA systems, and our software systems, have become similarly entrenched.

Cultural evolution doesn’t work if people just copy the behavior of random associates. It could only get started via some effective heuristic re who to copy from. And the first such heuristic was probably: copy the high status. While over time we have developed many better heuristics (e.g., fish like the guy who catches the most fish), we still use that first heuristic a lot, and many other cultural systems have been built on top of it. Which is why it is now hard to change our status habits, even when we have better options.

For example, we rely on status to select, incentivize, and monitor important professionals like teachers, doctors, and lawyers. Instead of allocating them based on measures of on-the-job performance, or giving them incentives to perform well, we more just trust that their status makes them behave well. Instead of wanting them to be trained by practicing the job they will do, we don’t mind them just competing to impress other high status folks in whatever ways those folks choose.

Instead of getting predictions from prediction markets where anyone can trade, we ban those so we can instead get our predictions from high status officials. Sure, we are aware that high status people might cheat us, which is why we let other high status folks tell us if that has happened; no need to check ourselves. We assign high status groups to police themselves, because they would know best about such things.

We not only trust high status people to behave well themselves, we also trust them to regulate and control the lives of others. In orgs, the highest status person tells everyone else what to do. And as we see government as higher status than others, we want it to regulate others, instead of vice versa. We don’t regulate regulators much, as they are high status. People with low status, like the poor, are regulated especially strongly, while high status folks like the rich and well educated tend to be exempt from regulations. Having the right contacts, and knowing the right tricks, lets you get around them.

We tell ourselves we don’t care much about being high status ourselves, nor that our associates are high status. But we in fact put huge weights on status when choosing associates. And almost nothing actually gives us more pleasure than to personally acquire what we see as virtues, i.e., the markers of high status, and to think others see us as having done so. That is heaven, where the flowers smell, the sun shines and the angels sing.

We trust the high status not only to tell us who is high status, but also tell us what are the markers of high status, and when those change, even if they change fast. We also trust them to tell us when key social values and norms have changed. They are the highest power of our world, deciding for us what is right and good and just, and changing those things when they like.

Yes, high status groups often fight with each other. But then we trust those who seem to win such fights, and thus gain fight-winning status markers, to tell us that the others should no longer be seen as high status

We are in great denial about all this, however. Many say that status is just a mild heuristic we use to decide who gets what roles when we don’t have more specific info to rely on. Which ignores our huge common failures to generate and collect that more specific info.

Status truly is your god, whether you would admit so or not.