An old Bloom County Sunday cartoon has Cutter John in his wheelchair dressed as Santa, asking "And what would you like this year?" to Roland-Ann in his lap:

Truth. I’d like a little truth. Openness .. Forthrightness … Directness. For once, I’d just like a couple of those.

Childhood seems to be one long series of adult deceptions. Lies … Myths … Half-truths … Fibs. Yesterday I asked my father what a "libido" is. He said it’s a kid of guinea pig.

So I think it would be nice, this Christmas, to get just a little, simple, adult honesty for once. Yes. It really would.

Anyway … Thanks for listening, mister Santa Claus. Please give my best to Mrs Claus, all the elves, and give Rudolph a big kidss just for me. Good bye!"