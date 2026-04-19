Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
3d

"Our dominant world culture hates tribes, but loves factions".

This one sentence was sufficient for a "like" from me.

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Folk Arya: Shed the Burden's avatar
Folk Arya: Shed the Burden
3d

Thanks for the great read. It's all a black pill - certainly for anyone who has looked at the numbers. All that said, the white pill would be that there are quite a lot of folks of differing racial and ethnic backgrounds who are establishing enclaves for their own tribes. Whites are part of this trend. Now, are Ozarkia, Orania, Return to the Land, Australian European Movement, the agricultural co-op (that's all White) down the road - are these solid tribes - or tribes full of factions? I think with Whites it is likely the latter, almost always. We are profoundly more individualistic than other peoples. It is both a strength and a weakness. *The way to make the tribe the foundation factions are always subservient to is via a deep shared mythos - and the agreement White unity, always. No matter the cost.

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