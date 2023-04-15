Yesterday I did a set of nine Twitter polls, each time asking respondents on which side of particular divide (e.g. tall vs short) they fell, and if they try to favor their side of this divide. This table shows the % on each side, and what fraction of each side said they try to favor their side. (These are sorted from a small to big favoring ratio.)

I see four types of divides here. First there are “meh” divides about which few are partial, and the two sides are similarly partial. Such as on tall vs short (where ~23% are partial). I expect there are a great many more divides on which I’d get similar results.

Next are “fighting” divides where people are more partial to their side, yet both sides are similarly partial. For example, gender (~29%), politics (~57%) and humans (~80%). Note that the gender fight is relatively mild.

Third, I see “up-down” divides where only one side, such as youth, introverts, poor, shape rotators, has an elevated (43-47%) partiality. These correspond to common perceptions that one side is “down”, and is allowed to “punch up”, while the other “up” side is not supposed to “punch down”.

That leaves one last divide, race, which is usually discussed as if were an up-down sort of divide. Here the usual “up” side keeps the usually low partiality, but now the “down” side says that it has an even lower, record low in fact, partiality! Not sure what is going on here; seems worth a deeper dive.