Cultural Network Structure
How did our society decide how much to count things like education and artistic taste when evaluating prestige and status? How did we pick key moral norms and values, such as democracy, gender equality, legal due process, rules of just war, and norms of good parenting? Yes, such choices are weakly influenced by our DNA, and also by cultural evolution selection pressures on individuals. But mostly these things came from cultural evolution of groups.
You may have heard that such *group selection* never happens, but that’s wrong. Not only do most cultural evolution scholars see group selection as a key force, group selection also seems to important in DNA evolution, where species are groups. The fact that more species today descended from fragmented habits like rivers, coral reefs, and rainforests, where habitats were smaller, suggests that group selection of species has actually mattered more for DNA than individual selection within species.
I’ve said previously that healthy cultural evolution for stuff like norms status markers depends on four key parameters: enough cultural variety, strong enough selection pressures on cultures, slow enough internal cultural drift, and slow enough rates of environmental change. But I have to admit that this first “variety” parameter is a sloppy way to talk about it. Counting the number of cultures would make sense if, as with species for DNA, there was only one clear scale at which people are joined into cultural groups. But in fact cultural behaviors cluster together at many different scales.
However, I’ve been doing some reading, and have found that for decades cultural evolution scholars have had a less-sloppy substitute concept: “network structure”. If you look at the details of who people interact with, and who they are likely to copy their behaviors from, the shape of the network of such ties matters a lot for cultural group selection.
For example, the network feature that most promotes group selection seems to be “modularity”, roughly how many more ties there are within clusters, compared to between clusters. It also matters how similar are people within clusters, how much overlap there is between interaction and emulation networks, how well prestige tracks adaptiveness, how much conformity pressure there is for a behavior, and how much that behavior effects visible outcomes that people care about.
Each different type of behavior can have its own different network, and its own different coordination scale, requiring group selection at that cluster scale or above in order to select adaptive versions of that behavior. But it seems clear that relevant scales for many kinds of behaviors have greatly increased over the last few centuries, greatly reducing the effective “variety” for the purposes of cultural evolution. And this is plausibly cutting the effect strength of group selection, likely enough to cause net maladaptive change to our norms and status markers.
"most cultural evolution scholars see group selection as a key force"
I wonder if this is so.
Here, in a single doc, is last year's Paris School alternative to dual-inheritance theory published in Evolution & Human Behavior, followed by commentaries (some of which include dual-inheritance advocates) and authors' response to them:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n7wka68pli0kqxjw8jhk5/Baumard_Andre_Ecological_approach_to_culture_with_commentaries.pdf?rlkey=aro2x0a41rk3o0womvmg0qd6b&e=3&dl=0
Here's a brief summary:
https://www.hbes.com/reconciling-our-three-traditions-the-ecological-approach-to-culture/
Also, if memory serves, somewhere near the end of this recent podcast, Robert Boyd seems to hint at some disagreement with Henrich over the extent or importance of cultural group selection:
https://epthepod.podbean.com/e/rob-boyd/
I'm a defender of group selection, but I haven't heard some of Robin's arguments for it before, and want to issue some caveats.
> The fact that more species today descended from fragmented habits like rivers, coral reefs, and rainforests, where habitats were smaller, suggests that group selection of species has actually mattered more for DNA than individual selection within species.
Claims about "most species" have serious definitional problems, such as that there are an astounding number of species of beetles, and there are families which have a very small number of species, such as elephants (3), and others with many species, all similar (finches).
That said, Wilson and MacArthur's island theory of biogeography, which they proposed in the 1950s and is now well-validated, shows that the number of species found on an island is a power law of the island's area, with an exponent of about 0.29. This implies that you get exponentially more species produced from a given land area by subdividing it into smaller and smaller islands. And that predicts that fragmented habitats produce many more species per unit area than less-fragmented habitats.
The usual explanation for this power-law relationship does not involve group selection, but I was never entirely happy with that explanation. My intuition says that smaller islands have more speciation events because they have smaller populations, which means population size is more stochastic, which makes group selection events more frequent. Not just because extinctions are more common; also because the brief bursts of co-evolutionary cascades that punctuate punctuated equilibria are more-common since the whole system is more noisy. I just explained this to Gemini, and told it how to model the system using Stuart Kauffmann's NK dynamics and the binomial and Poisson distributions, and it says that approach also produces the same power law (though I haven't yet checked its math, and haven't got the data to check whether the constant exponent is the same). If /that/ is the "true" explanation, then your statement is basically correct.
The other proviso I want to add is that "mattered more for DNA than individual selection" depends on how you measure "mattered more". About 16 years ago i gathered a lot of data on where each HMMER and Pfam pattern (patterns which match evolutionarily related families of genes) first occurred in the evolutionary tree of life, and I found that something like 3/4 of all genes (for which there are HMMER or Pfam patterns; this is a bit problematic because somebody who studied only fungi developed a whole lot of Pfam templates)--anyway, most gene families evolved in bacteria. If we measure what "mattered more for DNA" by counting matching base pairs or amino acid motifs of the coding regions of genes, the answer is going to be that bacterial evolution contributed more to your and my DNA than did the entire evolution of Chordata.
We might well find group selection in bacteria--we definitely find it in one slime mold (not a bacteria, but single-celled), and the evolution of biofilms, in which some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect the group, sure smells of group selection--but bacterial evolution is very different from eukaryotic evolution, because there is SO MUCH lateral gene transfer across species. Bacteria will literally fuck anything that moves.