Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
3h

Robin, given the ideas you've expressed along these lines, wouldn't the logical thing for you to do now be to oppose AI safety and hope AI replaces humans? You've concluded that humans are too stupid to ever do the things they need to do, owing to their evolution--this is not something that can be fixed. And it's obvious that AIs will soon be much smarter than humans.

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
alfinpogform's avatar
alfinpogform
8h

whoever survives will be well-adapted, and they will have gotten themselves to their current state by making choices that appear to be motivated by expected value. might be the mysterious way god works, or the superiority of their skin tone, or whatever you're inclined to imagine. why winners win is obviousl: they are WINNERS

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